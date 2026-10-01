Princess and Junior Andre confirmed for Celebrity Race Across the World 2026 as line-up is revealed

Celebrity Race Across the World is heading back to the BBC in 2026, and the four celebrity pairs have finally been revealed.

This year’s contestants face an epic 7,500km journey that will take them from Borneo in Southeast Asia all the way to Melbourne in Australia.

They will have to race without their usual luxuries, including their mobile phones, while keeping their spending to a minimum.

Sam Ryder and his tour manager Kaz are among the Celebrity Race Across the World 2026 line-up (Credit: BBC)

The aim is simple. They must complete the mammoth journey in the quickest time while spending as little as possible.

But who has signed up to swap their celebrity lifestyles for a map, a satellite phone and a race across the other side of the world?

Here is the full Celebrity Race Across the World 2026 line up.

Celebrity Race Across the World line-up 2026

Singer songwriter Ella Eyre will take on the challenge alongside her childhood friend Nana.

Ella is best known for her No1 hit Waiting All Night, as well as songs including If I Go, Comeback and Together.

They will be joined by veteran sports broadcaster Jeff Stelling and his son Matt.

Football fans will recognise Jeff from his 25 year stint presenting Soccer Saturday.

Princess Andre and her brother Junior make up the third pair taking part in the BBC One expedition.

The siblings are the children of Peter Andre and Katie Price, and will now face an adventure of their own.

The final pair sees singer and Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder enter the race with his best friend and tour manager Kaz.

Singer Ella Eyre will be joined by her childhood friend Nana (Credit: BBC)

The four teams will have to survive on just £26 a day throughout the race.

They will each have a map and satellite phone for emergencies, but little else to help them reach the finish line.

That means they will have to rely on their own resilience and the kindness of strangers they meet along the way.

What is the Celebrity Race Across the World 2026 route?

The celebrities and their partners face a gruelling 7,500km journey through Southeast Asia and Australia.

The race begins in Kuching, in Sarawak in north west Borneo. The city acts as the gateway to the island’s vast wilderness.

From there, the pairs will put their endurance to the test as they cross prehistoric jungles and Borneo’s heartlands.

The teams must reach five checkpoints across three countries and two continents before heading for Australia’s sunbaked southern tip and the finish line in Melbourne.

Soccer Saturday’s Jeff Stelling will be competing with his son Matt (Credit: BBC)

When does it start?

Celebrity Race Across the World will return to BBC One for another six episode series.

Each episode will last one hour, and viewers will also be able to watch the show on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC is yet to confirm the exact start date for the 2026 series, simply stating “autumn” for now.

Last year, the series began in the first week of November, so we’re expecting something similar this time around.

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