Tracie Andrews – better known as the road rage killer – is the focus of a new Channel 5 drama Under Suspicion, which will leave viewers asking where she is now.

The feature-length film, which airs on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, is described as a “gripping” dramatisation of a true crime that lives on in our memory as one of the most shocking in recent history. But for some, the brutal crime was a reality, not just a news story.

In December 1996, Tracie walked into a police station in Worcestershire, the apparent traumatised victim and sole witness to her fiancé Lee Harvey’s murder. The 25-year-old had been killed on a dark country lane following what, she claimed, to be a terrifying road-rage attack.

But Tracie, who was 27 at the time and a mum to a young child, was lying. There was no other car “driving aggressively”… And no confrontation with another man “with starring eyes”.

In 1997, a jury convicted Tracie Andrews of murdering Lee Harvey and inventing a fictional “road-rage” attacker to cover her tracks. Tracie stabbed Lee 42 times with a pen knife, including once in the back as he tried to fight her off.

Although a judge sentenced her to life in prison, she was released in 2011. She is now free, and has a new life, new identity, and new marriage. All things Lee didn’t get the chance to have. So where is killer Tracie Andrews now?

A judge sentenced Tracie Andrews to life in prison (Credit: Channel 5)

How long was Tracie Andrews in jail for?

This December marks 30 years since Tracie Andrews murdered her fiancé Lee Harvey in cold blood. The case dominated every newspaper headline in the country. At the time, she claimed she was a “celebrity victim”. But she, in fact, the killer.

There followed a public appeal and a highly-publicised trial. On July 29, 1997, Tracie Andrews was found guilty of the murder of local bus driver Lee Harvey. A judge sentenced her to life in prison.

However she only served 14 years before being released on parole. After serving her 14-year minimum tariff, she was released from Askham Grange open prison in 2011. She was 42 at the time, and banned from travelling within 25 miles of Lee’s family without supervision.

The Telegraph reported that the former hairdresser walked free from prison “as unrepentant as the day she was jailed“.

Tracie Andrews wanted to be famous, and got her wish (Credit: Channel 5)

Where is Tracie Andrews now?

Since her release from prison, Tracie has changed her identity twice, reportedly using aliases Tia Carter and Jenna Stephens.

However, each time her identity was uncovered, it was no longer safe for her to stay in her new location. To avoid detection, Tracie has significantly altered her appearance, reportedly undergoing more than £5,000 worth of procedures, including cosmetic jaw surgery.

She moved to Cornwall – including areas St Erth and St Ives – and subsequently remarried. In 2017, she wed bouncer Phil Goldsworthy, who she had met in the bar where she worked.

In August 2017, according to reports from The Mirror and The Sun, Tracie Andrews married Goldsworthy at the Penventon Park Hotel in Redruth, Cornwall.

She is now a 57-year-old grandmother, and called Jenna Stephens Goldsworthy.

Lee Harvey and Tracie Andrews pictured in the pub before she killed him (Credit: Channel 5)

Where is Tracie Andrews’ daughter now?

When Tracie Andrews murdered her fiancé Lee Harvey, they both had daughters from previous relationships. During questioning, Tracie said her daughter Karla Marie Tilston got on very well with Lee’s daughter Danielle, and that the four were like a “proper family”.

Karla was seven years old when her mother murdered Lee Harvey in 1996. She kept her father Andrew Tilston’s surname after her mother was imprisoned.

As an adult, Karla spoke to the Birmingham Mail defending her mother, stating that she is not a monster or a “psycho killer”. She has maintained contact with her mother and later had children of her own, making Tracie Andrews a grandmother.

In a bizarre twist, Karla Marie Tilston and Danielle Harvey both became pregnant at the same time, and their daughters would “play with each other’s dolls” during a brief friensdship before Tracie’s release from prison.

Where is Lee Andrews’ daughter Danielle now?

Like Karla Marie Tilston, Lee Harvey’s daughter Danielle Harvey also lives in Birmingham. She is mother to five children. She was five herself when her dad was killed.

In 2021, she told a local Birmingham newspaper that she wanted to confront her dad’s killer, Tracie Andrews. She said: “I would like to look Tracie in the eye and ask her why she did what she did. People tell me that she must have admitted her guilt and shown remorse to qualify for the parole she’s soon going to get. But as far as I’m concerned, she has never shown any remorse to me or my family. I’ll never forgive her.”

She has a public Tiktok account, in which she occasionally talks about her dad. Earlier this year, she shared the news that she and her family had not been informed about the Channel 5 documentary.

Danielle said: “Yet again, there is another drama coming out about my dad. And, as always, we are the last ones to know. […] At the end of the day, I don’t mind these things being aired because it keeps my dad’s memory alive. He’s never going to be forgotten. And it makes sure she isn’t going to live a peaceful life. But a pre-warning wouldn’t go amiss.”

She added: “It will be 30 years in December since she took my dad’s life. The people who watch this, it’s just another drama for them to watch. But for us it’s real life. This happened to us. It’s our reality. It’s our nightmare and it’s our life sentence.”

Read more: The best true crime dramas you can stream for free if you enjoyed The Hack

Under Suspicion: Tracie Andrews will air on Channel 5 on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 10pm.