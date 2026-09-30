Janette Manrara has opened up about the moment she missed out on Strictly Come Dancing’s main presenting role, admitting she “sobbed for weeks” after what she described as the “biggest rejection” of her career.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast, Janette explained why she felt she had a genuine shot at the job after years of experience across the Strictly franchise.

Her years as a Strictly dancer and presenter had left her feeling that she was a serious contender.

But the new presenting line-up ultimately went to Johannes Radebe, Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe.

The auditions came after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped away from their Strictly presenting roles. Janette admitted she was nervous going into the chemistry tests, but positive feedback afterwards made her feel increasingly confident about her chances.

Janette Manrara opened up about losing out on the Strictly hosting job (Credit: YouTube / Great Company with Jamie Laing)

Janette Manrara felt she was a ‘frontrunner’ for Strictly hosting job

Janette was a Strictly professional for eight years before making the move into television presenting.

She went on to host It Takes Two for five years, as well as the Strictly live tour for five years. During her time on tour, she said she effectively took on both Tess and Claudia’s roles while working alongside the judges and couples.

With that experience behind her, Janette said: “I felt like I was a frontrunner.” She added that she had also been told she had performed “really well” in the chemistry tests.

So when the new presenting team was announced, the result came as a particularly difficult blow.

Janette said she was “devastated” by the decision.

She explained: “I remember coming home and it was a really hard pill to swallow… I sobbed for weeks. I’m not going to even begin to lie. I was devastated.”

Janette Manrara opens up about Strictly rejection

Janette said she gave herself time to “grieve” the missed opportunity, drawing on previous experiences of rejection to remind herself that the feelings would eventually pass.

At the same time, Janette accepted that nobody was owed a particular job or position.

She also pointed out how quickly things can change in television, meaning career decisions can be difficult to predict or take personally.

Zoe Ball and Fleur East, who also missed out on the role, became a source of support. Janette said they spoke regularly and compared their experiences to the “seven stages of grief”.

Those conversations helped her acknowledge the disappointment while also looking at how much her career had moved forward.

Janette reflected on the presenting opportunities she has taken on since leaving the professional dancer line-up. Looking back, she now feels the audition itself demonstrated just how far she has come in television.

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe are the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara praises Johannes Radebe after Strictly decision

Just days after finding out she had not got the job, Janette learned that Johannes would be joining the new three-presenter team.

She reached out to her fellow Strictly dancer to tell him how happy she was for him. Janette praised his hard work and described his move into Saturday night primetime television as a powerful moment.

Read more: Emma Willis breaks silence with message to Strictly fans following backlash over new hosting trio

Johannes then sent Janette a message of his own. According to Janette, he said something along the lines of: “I just want to thank you for paving the way to show that dancers are more than dancers on Strictly.”

The message reflected Janette’s own journey from professional dancer to television presenter.

While the rejection clearly hurt at the time, Janette said she has now reached the other side of it. She remains hopeful that another television opportunity will come her way.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 3, 2026.

Let us know what you think of this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.