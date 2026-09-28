Emma Willis marked her first Strictly Come Dancing live show in the sweetest way, sharing a backstage kiss with husband Matt Willis.

The presenter posted the affectionate corridor moment on Instagram after Saturday night’s broadcast.

It brought an end to a packed first live show for Strictly’s new presenting team, with Emma joined by Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe.

Emma also shared a series of photographs from the evening, offering followers a peek behind the scenes.

Emma gushed to her followers: “Week one, done. I’ve never had so much fun! What a way to kick things off @bbcstrictly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Emma Willis shares backstage moment with Matt at Strictly

Emma looked glamorous in a long white gown featuring a plunging neckline and asymmetrical ruffled hem. She finished the look with white sandals, gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

Her backstage video opened with Emma and Matt walking together away from the studio. Emma then stopped her husband for a kiss before the pair carried on down the corridor.

The couple soon broke into a dance, laughing and joking for the camera as they soaked up the moment.

And it wasn’t all glitz and glamour. Emma was also filmed tucking into a slice of pizza after the programme.

The relaxed footage offered a fun contrast to her formal white gown and showed the couple clearly enjoying the celebrations.

Emma Willis hosts Strictly alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans praise Emma Willis

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Emma’s first live show, with plenty of supportive messages appearing underneath her Instagram post.

One follower wrote: “I thought you were brilliant @emmawillisofficial and I loved the whole show, including all the presenters, Jojo and Josh.”

Another added: “Absolutely stunning and you all smashed it!!!! Loved watching the 3 of you.”

But not everyone was convinced by the new presenting line-up, however.

One follower wrote: “You need to do it solo, the trio just ain’t working.”

Another agreed, saying: “You are great but not a good mix with the other two, agreed Rylan should have got it.”

A third viewer said: “I’m still not feeling the love, but it’s a big change. I’ll give it this season to decide if this new approach grows on me. We definitely don’t need 3 people though.”

Emma gushed over the first live show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show brings cue trouble

Saturday night’s show was not without a few awkward moments, with Josh missing his cue during one of the links.

Emma also found herself on the receiving end of a warning from judge Craig Revel Horwood after using his famous “fab-u-lous” catchphrase.

Read more: Amber Davies’ tears over Dani Dyer’s Strictly comeback after replacing her last year

For Emma, Johannes and Josh, it was their first live instalment together as a presenting team.

Emma’s Instagram post came afterwards, putting the focus back on the fun side of the evening after the on-air hiccups.

Her message was clear: she had loved every minute.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 3 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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