Emma Willis marked her first Strictly Come Dancing live show in the sweetest way, sharing a backstage kiss with husband Matt Willis.
The presenter posted the affectionate corridor moment on Instagram after Saturday night’s broadcast.
It brought an end to a packed first live show for Strictly’s new presenting team, with Emma joined by Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe.
Emma also shared a series of photographs from the evening, offering followers a peek behind the scenes.
Emma gushed to her followers: “Week one, done. I’ve never had so much fun! What a way to kick things off @bbcstrictly.”
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Emma Willis shares backstage moment with Matt at Strictly
Emma looked glamorous in a long white gown featuring a plunging neckline and asymmetrical ruffled hem. She finished the look with white sandals, gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.
Her backstage video opened with Emma and Matt walking together away from the studio. Emma then stopped her husband for a kiss before the pair carried on down the corridor.
The couple soon broke into a dance, laughing and joking for the camera as they soaked up the moment.
And it wasn’t all glitz and glamour. Emma was also filmed tucking into a slice of pizza after the programme.
The relaxed footage offered a fun contrast to her formal white gown and showed the couple clearly enjoying the celebrations.
Strictly fans praise Emma Willis
Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Emma’s first live show, with plenty of supportive messages appearing underneath her Instagram post.
One follower wrote: “I thought you were brilliant @emmawillisofficial and I loved the whole show, including all the presenters, Jojo and Josh.”
Another added: “Absolutely stunning and you all smashed it!!!! Loved watching the 3 of you.”
But not everyone was convinced by the new presenting line-up, however.
One follower wrote: “You need to do it solo, the trio just ain’t working.”
Another agreed, saying: “You are great but not a good mix with the other two, agreed Rylan should have got it.”
A third viewer said: “I’m still not feeling the love, but it’s a big change. I’ll give it this season to decide if this new approach grows on me. We definitely don’t need 3 people though.”
Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show brings cue trouble
Saturday night’s show was not without a few awkward moments, with Josh missing his cue during one of the links.
Emma also found herself on the receiving end of a warning from judge Craig Revel Horwood after using his famous “fab-u-lous” catchphrase.
Read more: Amber Davies’ tears over Dani Dyer’s Strictly comeback after replacing her last year
For Emma, Johannes and Josh, it was their first live instalment together as a presenting team.
Emma’s Instagram post came afterwards, putting the focus back on the fun side of the evening after the on-air hiccups.
Her message was clear: she had loved every minute.
Strictly continues on Saturday, October 3 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
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