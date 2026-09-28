Kelsey Parker’s newborn baby daughter makes TV debut as star reveals ‘horrific’ past five years

Kelsey Parker’s newborn baby daughter River has made her television debut at just one week old.

The 36-year-old introduced River during Monday’s Good Morning Britain, days after sharing news of her arrival. The appearance brought a tender family update after several deeply painful years.

Kelsey announced River’s birth and name last week after welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Will Lindsay. Her Instagram message read: “Welcome to the world, River. Our little bit of hope.”

The joyful moment followed the loss of their son Phoenix, who was stillborn at 39 weeks last year.

Kelsey was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker says baby River has brought hope

Susanna Reid asked Kelsey about the family’s difficult experiences during the interview.

Kelsey told Susanna and Ed Balls: “It’s been a real tough four, five years now for us. It’s been horrific, losing Phoenix last year and everything we went through.”

She reflected on losing Phoenix and said River had become a source of hope. Kelsey also said she believed the baby had given hope to many people.

The pregnancy itself remained emotionally difficult following Phoenix’s stillbirth. Kelsey explained: “From that experience, I have really bad PTSD.”

She believed everything would be okay, although she described the full pregnancy as very tough. Support from followers also helped her through those months, she told the presenters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

Kelsey Parker shares her children’s reaction

Kelsey said her two older children were delighted by their baby sister’s arrival. However, earlier hospital checks had brought understandable fear for the family.

She said the children repeatedly asked whether their mother would return home with the baby. Kelsey added: “They’ve gone through so much as children.”

She explained that they had lost both their father and brother. For Kelsey, River’s arrival has therefore represented hope across the household.

Kelsey described River as “our little bit of hope” (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey’s family has endured devastating loss

Kelsey’s late husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker, died from a brain tumour aged 33. She shares her two older children with Tom, whose memory remains present in their home.

Kelsey found love with Will in late 2024, two years after Tom’s death. The couple then endured Phoenix’s stillbirth at 39 weeks before welcoming River.

Kelsey has previously said Tom’s parents fully supported her relationship and personal choices.

In May, Kelsey announced her pregnancy and called the expected child a “rainbow baby”. The phrase commonly describes a child born after pregnancy loss, stillbirth or infant death.

At the time, Kelsey said she felt Tom and Phoenix had sent the baby. Now, she and Will are settling into life with River after her long-awaited arrival.

Her Good Morning Britain appearance placed that joy alongside the grief the family continues to carry.

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