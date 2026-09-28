‘I can’t cope!’ One thing upsetting EastEnders fans as Denise gets devastating news about her future

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Denise. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Today’s EastEnders sees Denise dealt another heartbreaking blow as her cancer battle continues. Although she’s back home with her family, Denise is struggling as the search for a stem cell match continues.

Darnell arrives with bad news (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denise gets devastating news

Denise’s half-brother Darnell visits today, but the news he brings is anything but positive.

Denise is devastated when he admits test results have revealed he isn’t a good enough match. Having pinned all her hope on her newfound sibling being the one to save her life, the news is a devastating blow for Denise.

Although she puts on a brave face for Darnell, Denise makes her excuses. Once alone, she breaks down, devastated that her one ray of hope is now gone.

Denise is adamant that they shouldn’t tell the kids about Darnell’s news, and Jack agrees. But he accidentally lets it slip to Kim and Chelsea, thinking that Denise would have already told them.

As they visit Denise, she isn’t herself. She’s lost all hope, and with the cancer taking its toll, she is at rock bottom.

Knowing that she is facing another round of chemo while the hunt for a donor continues, Denise starts to wonder if she can cope with the gruelling treatment.

Phil offers Denise support in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Denise opens up to Phil

Later, Phil comes to collect Raymond and Denise opens up. She tells him that Darnell isn’t a match and admits she doesn’t know how much more she can take.

The pair have an honest conversation, where Phil supports her when she reveals that she’s thinking about stopping her treatment. Phil encourages Denise to talk to Jack, and she promises that she will.

However, later that day, while Jack goes to make her another nutrient-packed smoothie, Denise secretly researches what happens to your body when you stop having cancer treatment.

Denise keeps her torment from Jack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans share their thoughts about Denise

Fans are heartbroken at the thought of Denise giving up, but have hailed Diane Parish, who plays Denise, and Steve McFadden, who plays Phil, as a perfect on-screen duo…

“Thank god for Diane Parish today. I particularly liked her scene with Steve McFadden. They have a lovely on-screen presence together,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “All I’ve got to say about today is Diane Parish, take a bow!”

A third fan simply said: “Oh Denise, my heart is breaking.”

Someone else also praised the two actors, writing: “Steve McFadden and Diane Parish were spectacular today. It’s a real joy to see them share a scene again. I believe they have one of the strongest dynamics on the show.”

Read more: 9 EastEnders spoilers for this week: Denise is ready to quit her cancer treatment, Nicola faces financial ruin and Suki betrays Ash