Vinny’s fate is finally revealed as ITVX episode airs a fresh twist in Jimmy and Dawn’s deaths

Emmerdale spoilers are ahead for Vinny’s latest storyline. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but it is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s episode wastes no time picking up after yesterday’s brutal attack, with Vinny waking up in hospital following Billy’s beating.

But just when it seems the worst might be over, another nightmare awaits him as the police arrive to arrest him.

Vinny wakes up in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Vinny ends up in hospital after being attacked

Yesterday’s Emmerdale saw Vinny collapse after being beaten up by Billy. However, today’s episode reveals that he survived to tell the tale after Mandy gets home and finds him.

As Vinny wakes in hospital with Mandy and Paddy by his side, he tells his mum how sorry he is for all the trouble he has caused.

At first Vinny won’t tell Mandy and Paddy who beat him up. But when Mandy threatens to call the police, he eventually admits Billy did it. He stops her from reporting the crime because he doesn’t want Dawn’s children to lose another parent.

Thankfully, Vinny is discharged, but another shocking twist hits when the police arrive at the hospital.

Vinny accepts his fate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vinny is arrested

Mandy is devastated when DS Ramsden arrives, but Vinny is calm and tells his mum he was expecting her. As Mandy tries to tell the police that it was an accident, Vinny is arrested.

Later, at the station, Vinny tells the police exactly what happened. He is honest about his version of events, resigned to face the consequences of his actions.

As Vinny is charged with causing Jimmy’s death by dangerous driving, he has his fingerprints and mug shots taken by the police. He is then released on bail until his court hearing the following day.

Terrified of what is to come, Vinny asks Thea what sentence he’s likely to get. As she admits it is likely to be a custodial sentence, his world comes crashing down as her struggles to get his head around this latest twist.

Back at home, Lewis is left panicking over Vinny’s arrest, caught between wanting to support him and being there for Nicola. But with Vinny now facing prison, it seems there may be no easy way back for the pair.

And with rumours of Vinny’s exit already swirling, could this latest twist mean he is heading for a long stretch behind bars?

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