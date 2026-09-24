Billie Faiers reveals sleeping arrangement with husband Greg as fans left divided

Billie Faiers has revealed that husband Greg Shepherd sleeps in their spare room, prompting sharply divided opinions online.

She discussed their sleeping arrangements on the latest episode of the You Alright Hun Podcast. Billie said one of their three children shares her bed, while Greg gets a separate place to sleep.

Billie and Greg have been together since 2011 and have quite frequently shared updates of their life together. So, it’s not really surprising that she revealed their newer sleeping arrangements to the world.

Billie and Greg don’t sleep in the same room (Credit: YouTube)

Billie Faiers explains why Greg uses the spare room

Billie framed the arrangement as a practical way for both of them to sleep.

She told Cara De La Hoyde and Diags: “Greg goes in the spare room because then we actually sleep.”

The routine also lets the couple choose their own evening viewing once the children are asleep.

Billie added: “I just go up in bed when the kids are asleep and watch what I want to watch!”

Billie and Greg began dating in 2011 before marrying in the Maldives in 2019. They are parents to three children and regularly post family updates online.

Their podcast discussion offered a candid glimpse at how they manage sleep inside their family home.

Fans have been left divided (Credit: YouTube)

Fans divided over revelation

The conversation began after Cara said Lucy Mecklenburgh had spoken about sleeping separately from partner Ryan Thomas.

Cara supported the idea of separate rooms. Diags, however, said he prefers being “close” to girlfriend Jodie Wells.

Fans also were divided over the sleeping arrangements. One person questioned the relationship if the couple did not want to spend time together. Another said they could not sleep properly without their partner after 11 years together.

The admission quickly sparked debate among followers commenting on the podcast’s TikTok clip. Some could not imagine spending nights away from their partners. Others welcomed the independence and chance for better rest.

One critic wrote: “11 years on this would never be us.”

A second asked: “Why be with someone when you don’t want to spend time with them??”

“Weird that. Might as well be single” a third commented.

However, others took the opposite view, saying: “I never want to sleep in a bed with someone again.”

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