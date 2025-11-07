Billie Faiers has revealed her heartbreak following the death of her father-in-law.

The sad news was announced on Friday (November 7) with Billie’s husband Gregg confirming his “one of a kind” dad Gary had passed away last week.

Supporting her husband, Billie paid tribute to her “wonderful’ father-in-law and said that the family “are going to miss you so much”.

Billie Faiers reveals sad death

On Friday (November 7), Billie took to her Instagram Story to reveal the sad news about Gary’s passing. The reality star shared a sweet photo of them smiling.

A heartbroken Billie captioned the picture: “My wonderful father-in-law Gary rest in peace.

“I know you’ll be watching down on us all, we are going to miss you so much, always the life and soul, always with the jokes never a dull moment, love you lots.”

Billie’s husband Greg also paid tribute to his dad, calling him the “life and soul of party”. Alongside photos of the father-and-son duo, Greg wrote: “Very sad to say my Dad Gary passed away last week.”

Billie’s husband pays tribute

Greg went on: “Anyone who met my Dad would know he was the life and soul of the party, and if he took the [bleep] out of you, it meant he liked you (which is a trait I have of his).

“I’ve been overwhelmed by messages and phone calls from his friends. You truly were one of a kind and lived your life Sheps way right to the end. You literally rang me ten times a day. I never knew how much I would miss those calls until they stopped.”

Such a tough time for you all

He finished off the emotional post by saying: “Thank you for teaching me the ropes at work. We “buy or sell” you was a true street grafter. I will miss you more than you will ever know till we meet again Dad love you.”

Friends of the family soon rushed to the comments section to send their condolences to Gregg. One person said: “Ahhhh rest in peace Gary gutted to hear that. Sorry to hear this mate!”

Someone else wrote: “Lovely words & photos Greg. He was such a character and made us laugh so much. Sending you all our love & you are all in thoughts.” A third penned: “Sending you lots of love! Such a tough time for you all.”

