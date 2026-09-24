Katie Price fears her terminally ill mum Amy could suddenly worsen as the family makes frequent hospital visits.

On the latest podcast episode with sister Sophie, Katie said they were taking Amy’s health one day at a time. Relatives are organising their plans around how Amy feels each day.

Amy, 72, has lived with the lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis since 2017. Doctors initially warned that she had fewer than five years to live.

Katie said: “At the moment, we’re playing it day by day with Mum.”

She added: “Obviously if Mum takes a turn, Mum’s more important than anything.”

Katie Price and her sister Sophie opened up about their mum Amy’s health (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price explains family’s hospital visits

Earlier in the episode, Katie lightly gave Sophie extra brownie points because she had made more hospital visits. However, she said work and care duties prevented her from attending as often as she wanted.

Katie must also care for her eldest son Harvey while maintaining her work commitments. Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and septo-optic dysplasia.

She said carer support is available only on Mondays and Fridays. Without that help, bringing Harvey to hospital is difficult. She also said she cannot work while caring for him alone.

“Everything is a right juggle at the minute,” Sophie said.

Katie has asked Harvey’s social worker for more support at home. Katie said disrupted sleep and night-time waking had left her exhausted. That extra pressure comes while she tries to visit Amy and continue working.

She said help was needed until Harvey enters residential care.

Amy Price has lived with the lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis since 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s emotional plea over mum Amy

The update follows Katie’s emotional plea for Amy to keep fighting, shared on Instagram just over a week earlier. In that message, Katie begged her mother to stay with her for longer. She also described Amy as her whole world and praised her strength.

Read more: Katie Price admits daughter Princess was fuming after taking job offered to her

Her concern was already clear in the Instagram post. She wrote: “Mum, please don’t leave me please find the strength to stay with me longer on this earth.”

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