Katie Price issues concerning update about mum Amy amid her terminal illness battle

Katie Price has revealed her mum Amy remains in hospital and is “very poorly” during her long illness.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show, the 48-year-old gave the latest update on Amy’s condition.

The news comes after Amy supported her daughter at a documentary launch for Katie Price: Nothing To Hide. At that event, the 74-year-old posed with Katie and stayed by her side.

Katie has issued an update (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Katie Price shares latest hospital update

On the podcast, Katie made clear that Amy’s latest hospital stay was continuing.

She said: “Mum is still in hospital. She’s very poorly.”

Katie added: “She’s very poorly at the minute, but she loves watching what we’re doing.”

She also explained that Amy had enjoyed seeing the family attend the NTAs.

“She loves us at the NTAs, she loved it, seeing us all there,” Katie said.

The former glamour model did not provide further details about Amy’s present treatment.

Amy is ‘very poorly’ (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Amy Price’s lung disease battle

Amy was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, known as IPF, in 2017.

The terminal disease causes irreversible lung scarring, making breathing difficult. She has faced repeated hospital stays while living with the condition for several years.

In March, Amy was hospitalised after developing an infection, two months before Katie discussed her health on Good Morning Britain.

During that May interview, Katie said her mum was seriously unwell. The family has continued sharing selected updates as Amy’s condition has changed.

Amy has Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (Credit: Sky)

Katie Price recalls fears during filming

Amy underwent a major lung transplant in 2023 after becoming critically ill and falling into a coma.

Even after surgery, Katie said her mum continued experiencing breathlessness and difficulties with mobility.

Katie spoke more openly about the family’s fears during a July podcast episode with her sister Sophie.

She recalled several moments when they believed Amy might die while Katie’s Sky programme was being filmed.

Sophie agreed there had been a point when she feared their mum would not survive.

Katie also admitted the family had not expected Amy to reach the BAFTAs in February.

Yet Amy kept fighting and later attended the documentary launch alongside Katie. Her appearance brought a positive family moment during an unpredictable period.

Read more: Katie Price makes savage Love Islanders dig after awkward NTAs run-in following latest boob job

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