Michelle Keegan has unveiled a fresh hair look which appears to take its cue from Princess Kate’s lighter locks.

The 39-year-old actress revealed the change in backstage Instagram photographs on Thursday. She shared them around her appearance on The One Show.

The warmer colour blends Michelle’s signature brunette shade with noticeably lighter tones. It offers a subtle but striking change. Many fans noticed she had styled her hair in a side parting too.

The finish echoed Princess Kate’s recent caramel-blonde balayage, shown during a joint engagement with Prince William.

Michelle wore the polished look while promoting ITV thriller The Blame. Co-star Douglas Booth joined her for the television interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle Keegan reveals stunning hair look

The colour marks a softer move away from Michelle’s usual dark brunette look. Her backstage pictures placed the brighter shade firmly centre stage.

It is not her first beauty choice with a royal connection. Michelle previously called upon former royal hairdresser Richard Ward for another transformation.

Michelle even expressed interest in playing the Princess of Wales on screen. She discussed the possibility with Closer magazine in 2016.

“I’d love to play her,” Michelle said at the time.

However, she admitted one detail would require some work. Michelle joked: “But I would need to get my accent sorted!”

Fans shared their thoughts on Michelle’s hair look on Thursday. One person gushed underneath her Instagram post: “Unreal, this hairstyle suits you soooo much.”

Another said: “Your hair looks gorgeous.”

A third added: “Omg!!!! @michkeegan is bringing back the side parting.”

Someone else agreed, commenting: “Love the side parting.”

Michelle Keegan showed off a stunning hair look on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Keegan discusses The Blame

Style was only part of Michelle’s latest appearance. She and Douglas were promoting their dark police drama before its September 20 launch.

Michelle sought guidance from her father after securing the role. He spent years working within the police force.

“My dad was always quite private about his job,” Michelle explained.

She recalled finding his police badge inside a drawer. His carefully polished shoes also showed how seriously he regarded the work.

Her father explained the different police ranks. He also discussed how officers’ body language could shift when somebody entered a room.

Michelle believes he feels proud about her latest role. That family insight helped her understand the professional world behind the drama.

Michelle’s hair look mirrors the Princess of Wales’ locks (Credit: Photo by Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Michelle on balancing acting and motherhood

The Blame also marked Michelle’s return to work after becoming a mother. She previously described that transition as daunting.

However, Michelle said the production team supported her throughout filming. She felt looked after and compared the experience with working alongside family.

The actress has since remained busy with Harlan Coben’s new thriller The Woods. Her schedule has reportedly prompted another change elsewhere.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Michelle withdrew from a separate ITV drama before signing a contract. Jodie Whittaker replaced her.

According to the report, its filming demands would have kept Michelle away from her daughter for too long.

Read more: Michelle Keegan shares rare photo of 1-year-old daughter Palma as she gushes in wholesome family update

Michelle continued her promotional duties with a visit to Heart Breakfast on Friday. She chose a Seventies-inspired outfit for the radio appearance.

A black crop top was teamed with a brown leather jacket and light-wash jeans. Nude heels and a black handbag completed the look.

For now, The Blame remains at the heart of Michelle’s television return. Her new bronde style has given its promotional tour a royal twist.

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