Michelle Keegan has marked her daughter Palma turning 18 months with two rare family photographs. The actress posted the images on Instagram, showing the toddler holding personalised wooden milestone plaques.

One plaque carried Palma’s name, while the second recorded her age. Michelle wrote: “How did that happen?”

The post offered another glimpse into Michelle Keegan’s life as a mum. Michelle, 39, shares Palma with her husband, Mark Wright.

Michelle shared a new photo for Palma (Credit: Instagram Story)

Michelle Keegan maintains her family privacy with daughter Palma

Michelle’s milestone post reflects her cautious approach to sharing family details. Speaking to Grazia last year, she recalled speculation about when she and Mark would have children.

The actress said weekly stories led relatives to question her. She then chose to stop discussing that part of her life publicly.

Michelle also said age had made her more confident about setting boundaries. The fresh photographs therefore carry extra meaning for followers.

They mark Palma’s milestone without opening every part of family life to public scrutiny. The pictures kept the focus simple.

They showed Palma, two plaques and Michelle’s surprise at how quickly time had passed.

Michelle welcomed Palma last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan reportedly withdraws from ITV drama

The family update came as Michelle faced claims about another role. The Sun on Sunday claimed she withdrew from an upcoming ITV drama before filming.

A source told the newspaper the “heavy filming schedule would take her away from daughter Palma for too long”.

The project would have followed her Netflix drama The Woods, the newspaper claimed. The schedule reportedly made that timing difficult for Michelle.

She left before signing a contract, although the production had agreed a filming date. Jodie Whittaker will reportedly replace her in the working-class barrister role.

The Blame continues Michelle’s acting return

Michelle continues promoting The Blame during this busy period. She joined co-star Douglas Booth at a London photocall for the drama.

Michelle wore a blue silk shirt and beige leather trousers. Earlier this year, she described her first work return after Palma’s birth as daunting.

Michelle said: “Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting. But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family.”

These comments concerned The Blame, not the separate project she reportedly left. Michelle is now focusing her public work on the new drama.

The Blame will reach screens on September 20.

Read more: Mark Wright branded ‘selfish’ as he faces backlash days after ‘devastating’ health issue

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