Ben Shephard lifts lid on brutal TV sacking after ‘really tough’ career blow

Ben Shephard has revealed the blunt dismissal he faced before his TV career had truly taken off.

Speaking to The Times, he recalled losing his role on The Bigger Breakfast in 1998. He was in his early twenties when a Channel 4 executive delivered the verdict.

Ben has had a long, successful career in TV (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Ben Shephard says TV remains tough

Ben recalled an executive saying to him: “I don’t think you’re very good at this. I don’t think you’ll ever be very good at this. I’m afraid we’re going to have to let you go.”

Ben has now reflected on the pressures facing people working in television.

He said: “[Television] can still be really, really tough. But I’d like to think it’s a more inclusive, collaborative environment than it was.”

Ben also recalled an era when powerful decision-makers did not explain their choices.

Those remarks give his early setback extra weight. The executive’s verdict could have ended his ambitions before his career gained momentum.

Ben was dropped by Channel 4 in the 90s (Credit: Cover Images)

Ben Shephard built a busy television career

Ben did not abandon television after that encounter. His later work included The Xtra Factor and Sky’s Goals on Sunday.

He then spent a decade on Good Morning Britain before joining This Morning. For the past two years, he has hosted the daytime programme with Cat Deeley.

His wider schedule includes Tipping Point and his latest programme, The Summit. Ben’s career therefore continued far beyond the bleak prediction he received during his twenties.

He has also said he hopes to remain on This Morning for many more years.

Ben now hosts This Morning alongside Cat Deeley (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard’s Bigger Breakfast exit

Ben joined Melanie Sykes and Dermot O’Leary on The Bigger Breakfast during 1998. The youth-focused programme was a school-holiday spin-off from The Big Breakfast.

Channel 4 broadcast the series between 1997 and 2000. However, Ben’s own time on the programme proved much shorter.

Ben and Cat returned to This Morning today (Monday, September 7). The pair have been away for an extended summer break.

Christine Lampard and Andi Peters were among the presenters covering the programme during their absence.

Read more: ‘Fool!’: This Morning viewers shocked as Miriam Margolyes makes comments about Andi Peters’ skin colour

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