Jack Osbourne reveals heartwarming ‘signs’ from late dad Ozzy a year on from his death

Jack Osbourne believes his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, is sending him reassuring signs during difficult moments. He described two striking airport encounters on the Good Night with Ben Gleib YouTube show. Both happened while Jack was travelling home from a work trip in Mexico.

The account comes after Jack’s emotional tribute to Ozzy, who died aged 76 in July 2025. Jack said grief has not stopped him from feeling his father’s presence. He believes those reminders can pull him from a bad mood.

Jack revealed a sign from dad Ozzy (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

Jack Osbourne on sign from late dad Ozzy

During a difficult travel day, Jack said he woke feeling angry and negative.

He later walked through an airport wearing headphones and carrying his backpack.

A rushing traveller bumped into him, then hurried away. As the man left, Jack noticed a Black Sabbath patch on his vest.

The emblem immediately made Jack think of Ozzy. He recalled his reaction simply: “OK, message heard.”

Ozzy died last year (Credit: Paramount+/Everett/Shutterstock)

Ozzy Osbourne’s music brought another surprise

Jack then boarded a connecting flight to Guadalajara and sat near the back. He was eager to return home to his children after the demanding journey.

Jack removed his headphones to check the flight announcement. At that moment, music by Ozzy began playing nearby.

He said: “All of a sudden, I hear my dad’s music playing.”

He looked across and saw an older passenger watching one of Ozzy’s music videos. The timing surprised him. Jack again took it as a personal message from his father.

Jack recently spoke of his grief for Ozzy (Credit: Paramount+/Everett/Shutterstock)

Jack Osbourne shares Ozzy biopic plan

The reality star also offered an update on the planned Ozzy biopic. In a separate interview with E! News, he said casting discussions had taken place.

However, Jack did not name any actor during the interview. He explained that the family wants the film to serve Ozzy’s supporters.

That principle has guided discussions with his mother and the wider family business. He said the mantra in family meetings is “give the fans what they want”.

Jack linked that thinking to Ozzy’s music, tours and the family’s television work. He said all were created with the audience firmly in mind.

He also ruled out an overly abstract version of the story. The aim is a direct biopic shaped around what fans expect.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne shares update on her health following ‘cruel’ remarks about her weight: ‘It’s been the hardest year of my life’

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