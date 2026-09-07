‘Proud’ Spencer Matthews announces big marathon news as he admits ‘this was harder than expected’ after birth of fourth baby

Spencer Matthews has clocked a personal best half-marathon, just days after welcoming his fourth baby with Vogue Williams.

The Sun reported Vogue remained at home with their newborn son while Spencer tackled Sunday’s London event. The couple had announced their fourth baby’s safe arrival earlier that week.

They later revealed his name as Remy Valentine Matthews.

TV star Spencer Matthews has completed a marathon (Credit: Lensi Photography)

Spencer Matthews posts impressive Big Half time

Spencer shared his achievement on Instagram after collecting his medal. He recorded an average pace of three minutes and 54 seconds per kilometre.

It was his first half-marathon race, although the event was never intended as an all-out effort. The performance also delivered personal bests over 15 kilometres, 10 miles and 20 kilometres.

“This run was tough, harder than expected, but it was rewarding,” he wrote. “Overall I’m proud of the result but was slightly intimidated by having to double this effort in 14 weeks… Not going to be easy!!”

He ended the update by saying his road towards 2:45:00 continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews)

Running gives Spencer Matthews renewed structure

“Running completely changed my life,” Spencer said after crossing the line.

He explained that training gives him something to pursue beyond his work and family. That structure has proved useful after periods when he felt lost or lacked purpose during adulthood.

He also described the gradual pursuit of a goal as deeply important. “I feel proud of myself today,” he said.

Spencer called pride an underrated feeling and said the sport had transformed his life. His comments placed the result within a much wider personal commitment to endurance sport.

Vogue and Spencer are now parents to four kids (Credit: Kiera Fyles)

Spencer Matthews balances marathons with new baby

The race arrived during a huge week for Spencer and Vogue. They had welcomed their fourth child only days earlier.

The pair said their son arrived safely, bringing excitement, love and happiness into their home. Their name announcement followed several days later.

Spencer and Vogue are also parents to three older children. Their latest arrival makes them a family of six.

The couple met in Austria while filming The Jump in 2017. They married at Spencer’s family estate in June 2018.

Read more: Vogue Williams plays ‘cruel’ labour prank on Jamie Theakston

This latest family milestone has landed alongside another demanding phase in his sporting calendar.

Spencer previously completed 30 marathons across 30 consecutive days in the Jordanian desert during 2024. The Great Desert Challenge raised a six-figure sum for Global’s Make Some Noise.

The charity supports smaller organisations across the UK. Berlin and Valencia now remain on his planned marathon schedule following Sunday’s fast London performance.

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