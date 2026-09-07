Reason why King Charles ‘won’t strip’ Prince Harry and Meghan of their royal titles

King Charles reportedly has no plans to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, with peace cited as the reason. Royal expert Katie Nicholl made the claim on The Royals Uncensored podcast. She said: “I think the King just wants peace.”

The latest claim follows public calls for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles to be removed.

However, Katie believes Charles wants to avoid taking that step during his reign. Instead, she suggested any future action could fall to Prince William.

Harry is back in the UK (Credit: Peter Foley/UPI/Shutterstock)

King Charles won’t strip Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles for sake of ‘peace’

Katie said Charles appears ready to leave the question for his eldest son and heir. She said: “I think, if it comes down to anyone stripping titles, it will fall to William to do that. The King is almost leaving the Harry problem for William to inherit now.”

Relations between William and Harry have been strained for several years now. It’s been reported recently that William has no intention of being seen at public events with his brother amid their ongoing feud. The chances of them being at the same event have since increased following Harry and his family’s move back to the UK.

Harry, Meghan and their children relocated back to Britain last week. The move comes six years after the couple left royal duties and settled in California.

They retained the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles after ending their roles as working royals. That status has fuelled repeated calls for Charles to act.

Yet their return may also create more chances for the King to see his grandchildren. Charles had not seen them between 2022 and this year.

It’s been claimed that another reason the king is less likely to act is that he now has the opportunity to play a bigger role in his grandchildren’s lives.

Charles wants a relationship with his grandchildren (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles reportedly wants a bigger family role

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told the Daily Express that Charles would welcome having his grandchildren nearby.

Grant believed the King had missed watching them grow and would seek a larger role. He said: “Like any grandparent, the King will be very excited to have Archie and Lilibet close again. He hasn’t had a chance to really see them grow up, so he will be very happy to play a larger role in their lives.

“I imagine it’s been very hard for him to know how much he’s missed out on. He would never have wanted to be an absent grandparent,” he then said.

“He’s a very caring man and his family means a lot to him. All things aside, he would want to play an active role in his grandchildren’s lives. He wouldn’t want them growing up having questions, so this move is very important to the King.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dealt blow as William and Kate’s ‘plan’ for Sussexes after UK return ‘revealed’

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