Prince William ‘isn’t prepared to appear alongside Harry at public events’ upon duke’s UK return

It has been claimed Prince William sees Prince Harry’s UK return as no shortcut to repairing their strained relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK now places the brothers in the same country more often. However, RadarOnline claims William remains unwilling to share public engagements with Harry.

The Prince of Wales reportedly fears joint photographs would suggest the brothers have settled their differences. He allegedly considers that impression false while their private relationship remains strained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return raises reunion questions

The Telegraph first reported the Sussex family’s return plans.

RadarOnline reports that the couple could establish a private British home. It also claims Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could attend a private school near their new base.

The Sussexes met King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove last month. The private Highgrove meeting included Harry, Meghan and their children.

Many royal commentators have suggested that the meeting indicates that Charles and Harry’s relationship has improved. It claimed there is a firm distinction between the king’s choices and William’s position.

The reported move could also create more opportunities for the brothers to cross paths. Yet a palace source claimed to RadarOnline that William would not deliberately arrange joint appearances.

Prince Harry and Meghan pictured in New York in 2025 (Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages)

Prince William reportedly wants private progress before any public reunion

A royal source told RadarOnline that William wants meaningful private change before appearing publicly with his brother.

The source alleged: “William’s position is that Harry choosing to live in Britain again does not suddenly repair their relationship, and he isn’t prepared to appear alongside him at engagements simply to create photographs suggesting otherwise.

“He believes sharing a public platform would immediately be interpreted as evidence that everything between them had been resolved. From William’s perspective, that would be completely false. Unless something changes substantially between them privately, he does not want to manufacture an image of reconciliation publicly.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned they’re ‘in danger’ over ‘incredible’ security decision amid UK return

They also claimed William remains angry about what he believes the Sussexes put his family through. That includes the Princess of Wales and the wider royal family.

The source added that William’s priority remains protecting his wife and children. According to the claim, he does not view proximity as an obligation to socialise with Harry.

A palace source made a similar claim about the prospect of their paths crossing more often.

They said: “Any meaningful change has to happen behind closed doors first. Living in the same country is one thing – behaving publicly as reunited brothers is quite another.”

There is a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William (Credit: Dutch Press/ Photo/Cover Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry’s royal rift remains unresolved

The brothers’ relationship came under greater strain after Harry and Meghan stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020.

The couple later spoke to Oprah Winfrey and released the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Harry then discussed royal life in his memoir, Spare.

In the book, Harry alleged that William physically confronted him during an argument. He also made allegations about Camilla and information sharing within royal circles.

Harry has publicly expressed a desire to repair his family relationships. During a BBC interview, the Duke of Sussex said: “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more. Life is precious.”

For now, the latest claims suggest William wants any improvement with Harry to begin away from public engagements and cameras.

ED! has reached out to representatives for Kensington Palace for further comment.





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