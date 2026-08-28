Victoria Beckham stuns in swimsuit as husband David shares photos from summer break

David Beckham has shared a fresh family holiday album packed with sunshine, sea views and an affectionate Victoria Beckham moment as she looked enjoyed the ocean in a swimsuit.

One picture shows Victoria smiling in swimwear as the couple float together in the sea. Another captures them kissing during the Spanish leg of their trip.

The post charts the family’s journey through Spain, Ibiza, St Tropez and Italy. They reportedly travelled aboard Seven, their yacht.

On Instagram, Harper Beckham called Victoria her “whole world” in another affectionate holiday update.

Victoria looked incredible in a swimsuit (Credit: Instagram Stories)

David Beckham shares Victoria Beckham swimsuit and kissing pictures

In the sea picture, Victoria wrapped an arm around David while they stood in the water in Spain.

David joked in his Instagram caption: “Someone doesn’t love the ocean but she loved this.”

A separate selfie showed the couple kissing at the beginning of their Mediterranean break. David also shared food-filled moments from the journey.

One photograph featured a giant croissant, while other pictures showed tortilla and pan con tomate.

Romeo Beckham, his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, Cruz Beckham and Harper joined the couple during stages of the holiday. David also posted family pictures from their stop in St Tropez.

MailOnline reports that Brooklyn Beckham did not join the trip. David, Victoria and Harper later continued to the Amalfi Coast after Romeo and Cruz returned to the UK for commitments.

Victoria and David Beckham have enjoyed a break this summer (Credit: Instagram Stories)

David and Victoria Beckham enjoy matching moment in Capri

David and Victoria also visited Concettina ai Tre Santi during the Italian leg of their break. The Capri pizzeria shared pictures from their visit on Instagram.

The couple visited the kitchen, while David also posed with the restaurant’s chefs and front-of-house team. They opted for pizza during the relaxed evening out.

Read more: ‘Victoria and David couldn’t be more proud of Harper’ as the name of her beauty brand is ‘revealed’

Victoria wore a fitted brown strappy maxi dress with tan sandals. David complimented her look in a brown T-shirt, beige linen trousers and loafers.

Harper has also shared regular glimpses of the family’s summer travels. Victoria reshared one mother-and-daughter photograph and wrote: “I love you so much Harper!!!”

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