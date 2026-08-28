Coleen Nolan’s daughter admits ‘it makes me feel sick’ after mum shares relationship update with toyboy boyfriend

Coleen Nolan has revealed she would consider marrying boyfriend Ryan Brockbank, despite previously ruling out another wedding.

The Loose Women star, 61, shared the relationship update during a family discussion on the Nolans Uncensored podcast. Ryan, a 41-year-old fashion lecturer, is 20 years younger than Coleen.

However, daughter Ciara appeared less keen on her mum’s wedding hopes. The 25-year-old gave a blunt verdict as they discussed the prospect of Coleen marrying for a third time.

Coleen went Instagram official with Ryan earlier this month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Nolan changes her mind about marrying boyfriend Ryan Brockbank

Coleen explained that meeting Ryan had transformed her view of marriage. She has previously walked down the aisle twice but had not planned to do so again.

Speaking on Nolans Uncensored, she said: “I always said I wouldn’t get married again but I hadn’t met Ryan. He’s what I have been looking for, for probably 50 years.”

Ciara told podcast listeners that her mum now wanted another wedding. She then made her feelings about the idea very clear.

Ciara said: “I actually don’t want to talk about it, it makes me feel a bit sick.”

Coleen quickly offered some reassurance about the possibility of their weddings colliding. She replied: “Don’t worry, we won’t gatecrash yours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Ciara reacts to Coleen Nolan and Ryan Brockbank’s matching tattoos

Marriage has not been the only part of the romance to surprise Ciara.

During another podcast conversation, she claimed Coleen and Ryan had opted for matching tattoos. Ciara described designs connected to Ryan, including his initial and a heart.

She also said the news prompted private messages between members of the family. Ciara suggested they felt their mum had become swept up in the relationship.

Coleen took the comments in good humour and indicated that she had simply fallen in love. Their exchange followed Coleen’s public confirmation of her new romance.

The presenter shared a picture with Ryan on social media, using his initial and a red heart emoji in the caption. The post attracted thousands of likes and supportive comments.

Coleen’s sisters also welcomed the relationship. Maureen Nolan complimented the couple, while Anne Nolan shared her approval of the picture. Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson also posted a warm message for Coleen.

Coleen’s marriages and Celebs Go Dating connection

Coleen and Ryan reportedly grew close after she filmed Celebs Go Dating. They were later pictured walking together before Coleen confirmed their relationship online.

The singer and presenter was previously married to EastEnders actor Shane Richie. Their marriage lasted from 1990 until 1999, and they share sons Shane and Jake.

Coleen later married Ray Fensome in 2007. The couple, who share daughter Ciara, ended their marriage in 2018.

Read more: Coleen Nolan admits she’s ‘gagging for it’ as she tries sex toys in racy Celebs Go Dating scenes: ‘I’m a horny devil’

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