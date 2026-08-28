Dolly Parton’s sister reveals her selfless gesture to ‘help others’ in the final months before her death

Stella Parton has revealed how sister Dolly Parton put others first during the final stages of her cancer battle before her death.

Dolly Parton’s death at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer, has prompted an outpouring of grief around the world.

Now, Stella has shared a deeply personal glimpse of her sister’s generosity. Her Facebook tribute also recalled the simple routine that kept them close.

Dolly Parton told her sister she would allow her medical team to try experimental drugs (Credit: Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Dolly Parton’s experimental drug decision revealed by sister Stella following her death

According to Stella, as reported by Good Morning America, Dolly made a generous offer near the end of her life. She told her sister she would allow her medical team to try experimental drugs.

Dolly made the offer even if the treatment could not help her own condition. Stella said the singer hoped it could help other people in the future.

Reflecting on her character, Stella wrote on Facebook: “My sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known.

“What the world saw is exactly who she was, so much so, she told me recently that if there was no hope for her, she would still allow her medical team to try experimental drugs in the hope of helping others in the future.”

She urged people to honour Dolly through kindness and by lifting up those around them. Stella also encouraged admirers to give more of their time and resources, as her sister had done.

Her tribute focused firmly on Dolly’s concern for other people. That spirit, Stella said, continued right to the end.

Stella Parton remembers her weekly coffee calls with Dolly Parton

Stella also opened up about a treasured Tuesday morning tradition. The sisters would wake early and drink coffee together over the phone.

Their childhood on a farm had made them early risers. That habit remained part of their relationship throughout their lives.

“Being little farm girls we’ve continued to be early risers,” Stella wrote in her Facebook tribute.

During those calls, the sisters would catch up on gossip, make plans and talk through their lives. Stella also recalled how Dolly reacted whenever she complained about other people.

Rather than dwelling on those frustrations, Dolly would laugh them away. Stella said her sister believed they had more important things to do.

The loss has now changed a routine that brought them together each week. Stella said Tuesday morning coffee would never feel the same again. However, she added that Dolly’s love, respect and goodness would remain.

Stella Parton paid tribute to her late sister this week (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Dolly’s family bond and legacy remembered

Stella was one of Dolly’s 11 siblings. The sisters grew up together in a large family where teasing and disagreements came alongside a strong sense of unity.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2016, Dolly said: “It was crowded! With that many brothers and sisters there was plenty of teasing and fighting, but we were all in it together.”

Stella thanked everyone who had shown love and respect to Dolly and their family. Her words followed tributes from across music and entertainment.

Read more: CNN forced to apologise to Dolly Parton’s family over photo used in coverage of her death

Dolly became known around the world through a career that included the enduring hit 9 to 5. Her charitable work also formed a significant part of her public legacy.

Stella ended her tribute by asking others to follow her sister’s example.

“She left the world a better place by being in it, so let’s follow her example,” she wrote.

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