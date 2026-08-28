‘Watch out Kardashians!’: Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy issue warning as they land their own reality show

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy are inviting viewers inside their busy family life after unveiling the first look at their brand new reality show, The Crouches.

The fly on the wall series will follow the couple through one of the biggest changes they have faced as a family.

Cameras will capture their house move, a major renovation and the everyday moments in between.

The move marks the end of an era after Peter and Abbey said goodbye to the bespoke family home they created together.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have landed their own reality series (Credit: Prime Video)

The cameras will also be there for birthdays, weddings and changing family priorities. Another big focus will be their children gradually beginning to fly the nest.

Peter and Abbey are parents to four children, Sophia Ruby, 15, Liberty Rose, 11, Johnny, eight, and Jack, seven.

And if their hit podcast, The Therapy Crouch, is anything to go by, viewers can expect plenty of laughs along the way.

First look at Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch’s reality show

The Prime Video series follows a major new chapter for the former England footballer and his model wife. Alongside the house move, viewers will see Abbey chase her ambitions while family life continues to evolve.

Peter’s World Cup commitments will take him away from home, leaving Abbey to oversee the renovation while juggling their children and family pets.

The first look pictures from Prime Video offer a glimpse of what is to come. One image shows Peter and Abbey being filmed while shopping for home interiors.

Another shows the couple raising a toast as they sit on a kitchen island inside their empty new home.

Peter Crouch admits ‘it’s a bit scary’

Peter has admitted the series will show family life exactly as it is, rather than a polished version.

Speaking in Prime Video’s announcement, he said: “It’s a bit scary as it’s warts and all, but I’m sure you enjoy laughing with us (probably at us).”

The cameras will follow the family’s big house move and renovation (Credit: Prime Video)

The former footballer previously teamed up with the streamer for That Peter Crouch Film. This time, Abbey and the rest of the family will share the spotlight.

Peter added: “There will be a lot of chaos and probably a few moments we’ll regret letting the cameras see.”

He also could not resist joking about another famous reality television family.

Peter said: “Our life should be lovely, calm and simple… it is not. Watch out Kardashians we are coming for you.”

The Crouches follows the success of Peter and Abbey’s podcast, The Therapy Crouch. Their honest and funny conversations have already given fans a glimpse into their marriage and hectic family life.

When does The Crouches start?

The Crouches is the latest in Prime Video’s growing line up of shows following famous families. Earlier this week, Michael Owen and his family unveiled their own series, Meet the Owens.

Fans will have to wait a little longer before Peter and Abbey’s show arrives. The Crouches will stream on Prime Video in 2027. An exact release date has not yet been announced, although it is expected in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is also following another football family with The Real Rooneys.

The 10 part series follows Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney through a year of major personal and professional changes. It launches on 24 September, with two special episodes arriving on 1 October.

The Crouches promises an honest look at one family’s biggest changes, with plenty of laughter, chaos and emotional moments along the way.

Read more: Rebekah and Jamie Vardy’s reality show The Vardys ‘on hold’ after just one series

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