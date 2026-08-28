Channel 4 has faced a huge 9,656 Ofcom complaints over its controversial documentary The Great ADHD Myth?.

The broadcaster said that its documentary heard “from a growing number of medical experts who are questioning the conventional narrative around ADHD”.

Initially the programme had already sparked criticism over its title and central premise. Thousands of to Ofcom followed when the documentary was made available to watch.

The documentary examines the “uncertainty around the condition” (Credit: Channel 4)

Why The Great ADHD Myth? on Channel 4 faced criticism

It questions whether ADHD is a social construct or a neurodevelopmental disorder. The documentary casts a question mark over the usage of medication for some children diagnosed with the condition.

Viewers branded the programme “appalling” on social media. One person said on X: “@Channel4 you should be absolutely ashamed for airing this about an already potentially vulnerable group of people. SHAME on you.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely appalling documentary about ADHD. Completely one sided.”

It wasn’t the only backlash that the show received. ADHD UK criticised the programme and encouraged viewers to complain to Ofcom.

Professor Katya Rubia, a cognitive neuroscience professor at King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, questioned how the documentary makers used her words, telling The Guardian that her comments had been “cherrypicked, largely misrepresented, truncated”.

It is estimated that 2,498,000 people in England had ADHD, according to NHS data for May 2025. This includes people without a diagnosis. In the figures, it was stated 741,000 were aged between five and 24.

ADHD is defined as a condition affecting behaviour, the NHS said, where people may experience restlessness, difficulty concentrating or impulsive behaviour.

Dr Max Pemberton explains The Great ADHD Myth? investigation

Dr Max Pemberton, a full-time NHS psychiatrist, explores the rise in ADHD assessments and consequently the increase in diagnoses.

Max said: “There’s no doubt that the people seeking these diagnoses are genuinely struggling; that isn’t in question.”

Channel 4 cited NHS figures showing referrals for ADHD diagnoses rose by 200% between 2020 and 2025.

Dr Max Pemberton investigates ADHD (Credit: Channel 4 screengrab)

Channel 4 defends The Great ADHD Myth?

Channel 4 has responded to criticism from ADHD UK.

The broadcaster said it was “offering a platform for alternative views, stimulating public debate and challenging the status quo”.

In a separate statement shared with BBC News, Channel 4 said diagnosed people’s lived experiences are not denied in the documentary. Instead, the broadcaster pointed out the documentary speaks to senior medical experts who question ADHD and people’s understanding of what it is.

The experts include people who have worked in the NHS or held presidential positions at professional membership bodies.

Where to watch The Great ADHD Myth?

The Great ADHD Myth? first aired on Channel 4 on August 18. The Ofcom complaints rolled in between August 18 and August 24.

ED! has reached out to Channel 4 for further comment.

The Great ADHD Myth? is available to watch on Channel 4.com and Channel 4‘s YouTube channel.

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