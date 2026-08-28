Rebekah and Jamie Vardy’s reality show The Vardys ‘on hold’ after just one series

The future of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy’s reality series remains unclear, with reports claiming a second run of The Vardys has yet to be decided.

The fly-on-the-wall show debuted earlier this year, but insiders have suggested its future is still undecided as the family weighs up what comes next.

Jamie Vardy’s next football move and where the family eventually settle are expected to play a major part in whether cameras return.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy’s reality show The Vardys is ‘up in the air’ (Credit: ITV)

The latest update comes after Rebekah Vardy previously hinted that The Vardys could return for a second series.

Will The Vardys return for a second series?

A source told The Sun that there are currently no plans to begin filming another series. However, they insisted the door has not been closed on the show returning.

The insider told the publication: “‘From the family’s perspective, there are no plans at this exact time for The Vardys to return for a second series but that’s only because a lot is up in the air for the family.”

The original three episode series followed Jamie, Rebekah and their family as they adjusted to a new life in Italy.

Viewers watched Jamie’s time with Cremonese, while the family searched for a home and schools for the children.

The series also saw Rebekah open up about family life and her high profile legal battle with Coleen Rooney. ITV gave viewers an intimate look at the couple during a significant period in their lives.

Jamie has now left Italian club Cremonese following the end of last season. As a result, a second series could not simply pick up where the family’s Italian adventure finished.

His next football decision is also expected to determine where the family will live, making it a key factor in any future episodes.

Series 1 of the Vardys followed the family’s move to Italy (Credit: ITV)

Where do Jamie and Rebekah Vardy live now?

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy are now back living in the UK after their spell in Italy. Former England and Leicester City star Jamie is currently without a football club.

The first series ended with Rebekah and the children preparing to head back to the UK. Jamie planned to stay in Italy for the football season, but he has since returned home as well.

ITV confirmed to ED! that The Vardys was only ever commissioned for one series.

Meanwhile, a source added: “The Vardys continues to be a success on ITVX, regularly featuring in the top five.

“The series was always commissioned as a three part episodes to follow a particular chapter in the family’s lives.”

Whether the series returns now appears to depend on what happens next for the Vardy family. With Jamie’s future still undecided, fans may have to wait before finding out if ITV follows the next chapter.

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