Nadine Coyle has cancelled her Manchester Village Pride performance just hours before the event this weekend.

Organisers confirmed the Girls Aloud star had pulled out because of illness. The singer previously returned to group duties for Girls Aloud’s 2024 reunion tour, which celebrated their history.

Nadine’s team said problems with her voice meant she could not deliver the performance she wanted. They explained that she now needed time to rest and recover.

Pop group B*Witched will take over the headline slot following the last-minute change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester Village Pride (@manchestervillagepride)

Nadine Coyle shares apology after Manchester Pride cancellation

Manchester Village Pride announced Nadine’s withdrawal through its Instagram account. A statement from her team said: “Nadine is so sorry to have to step out of Manchester Village Pride this year.”

The statement also highlighted the singer’s longstanding connection with the celebration.

It continued: “It was her very first pride many years ago and she loves getting to spend time with you all.”

Her team then explained why going ahead with the performance would not have been possible.

They said: “Nadine’s voice has been under the weather and she only wants to give absolute best to you all. Which sadly won’t be possible as she needs time to rest and recuperate.”

Her team made clear that protecting Nadine’s voice had become the priority.

Nadine pulled out of her show at the 11th hour (Credit: YouTube)

‘Bless her!’

Following the announcement, fans were left upset but also supportive of Nadine.

“Get well soon Nadine!” one user wrote.

“Aww gutted,” another person shared.

“Get well soon Nadine!!!” a third echoed.

“Poor Nadine!” a fourth said.

“I recognised that she sounded ill/ hoarse in videos of her last few gigs, bless her, next year,” a fifth fan added.

When was Nadine Coyle due to perform in Manchester?

Nadine had been due to headline Manchester Village Pride on Friday, August 28. Organisers shared news of the cancellation shortly before Friday’s performance, leaving only hours to rearrange the line-up.

B*Witched will now perform in her place. The group accepted the booking at the 11th hour, according to the organisers’ announcement.

For now, Nadine’s team has stressed that she needs to rest and recuperate before returning to the stage.

Read more: Emotional Nadine Coyle reveals why she will always honour Sarah Harding: ‘It feels surreal’

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