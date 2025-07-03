Singer Nadine Coyle has said she will always honour her late Girls Aloud band member Sarah Harding.

Sarah tragically died in September 2021 from breast cancer at age 39. In a statement shared by her mum, she said: “She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.”

She continued: “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Sarah tragically died at age 39 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nadine Coyle

In 2023, Sarah’s fellow Girls Aloud bandmates — Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, and Kimberley Walsh — announced they would be reuniting without Sarah for a new tour.

The shows, which took place in 2024, paid tribute to Sarah and her legacy, as well as the group’s music over the years.

In a new interview with Metro, Nadine, 40, revealed it was a no-brainer to honour Sarah throughout the concerts.

“It’s so important. She’s such a huge part of the band in so many ways, and to not have her there is very surreal,” she said. “Even talking about it still feels surreal that that’s the way that it is.”

However, she admitted rehearsing and performing as a four for the first time came with its challenges, stating that “some of the rehearsals and bits that Sarah and I would usually do together, I was doing it with Nicola, and it was difficult; those were some tough days”.

Nadine continued: “But we definitely knuckled down and tried to just see it for how important it was that we did the tour and did it for Sarah and spent time with the fans.”

Girls Aloud reunited without Sarah in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I am absolutely devastated’

Following the heartbreaking news that Sarah had died, Nadine penned an emotional tribute on her Instagram account.

While sharing a stunning photo of Sarah smiling, the Untouchable hitmaker wrote: “I am absolutely devastated!!”

“I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!” she continued.

