Ned Porteous’ future on Emmerdale confirmed as fans fear Joe Tate is dead after explosive wedding crash

Emmerdale fans have been left wondering if Joe Tate is dead after tonight’s (August 27) dramatic explosive cliffhanger.

Joe made his huge return to the village in 2024 and has since found himself at the centre of some major storylines. But his history with Caleb has continued to come back to haunt him, particularly after he stole Caleb’s kidney for himself.

That made Caleb’s revenge plan all the more personal, as he helped Dawn prepare to flee the village. However, everything changed when Dawn had a change of heart and returned to the wedding marquee, just as Jimmy drove his car straight into it.

Tonight’s episode confirmed the heartbreaking death of Emmerdale legend Jimmy. But the drama wasn’t over, as Joe remained trapped inside when the marquee exploded.

So, is Joe Tate dead in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know.

He got trapped in the marquee (Credit: ITV)

Joe Tate caught in explosion in Emmerdale

oe thought he was finally getting the life he wanted, but he had no idea that Dawn was planning to leave him after believing that he had attacked Billy.

The pair were then caught up in the devastating wedding crash, before Joe’s situation became even more dangerous.

After the crash, Joe was trapped and unable to escape. Dawn refused to leave him, wanting to stay so they could finally talk.

She admitted that she had made a huge mistake by believing Billy and explained that all she really wanted was for them to be a family with their unborn baby.

Joe was understandably heartbroken by everything that had happened, but he realised in that moment that he still loved Dawn.

He told her that he forgave her.

However, emergency services had still not arrived and Jimmy’s car was leaking petrol, meaning there was very little time left.

Joe begged Dawn to leave the marquee because he needed to know that she and their unborn baby were safe.

Eventually, Dawn listened and left. But just as she made it outside, the marquee exploded with Joe still trapped inside.

Understandably, fans are now desperate to know whether Joe survived and whether Ned Porteous could be leaving Emmerdale.

Caleb and Joe’s war is set to continue for months (Credit: ITV)

Is Joe Tate dead? Could Ned Porteous be leaving Emmerdale?

Emmerdale has not publicly commented on Joe’s fate, but there have been no rumours or reports suggesting that Ned Porteous is preparing to leave the soap.

In recent months, reports emerged that Nick Miles and Olivia Bromley were departing the show, but Ned’s name wasn’t mentioned.

There is also the return of Graham and the arrival of Thea, who appears to have a history with the Tates. With so much happening around the family, it would certainly be surprising if Joe were killed off now.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw recently spoke to The Mirror about Joe and Caleb’s ongoing feud. And her comments appeared to suggest that their battle is far from over.

She said: “And certainly, what I can say is off the back of the wedding, there’s going to be… that chasm is going to open even wider between those Caleb and Joe.

“It will be one of our kind of big stories, certainly through the rest of this year. And into next year.”

Caleb actor Will Ash has also teased that there will be “war” between Joe and Caleb once Joe discovers Caleb’s role in Billy and Dawn’s escape plan.

Taken together, it certainly sounds as though Joe could be sticking around, which would suggest that he survives the explosion.

However, this is Emmerdale, and anything can happen. Those comments could even prove to be deliberate red herrings.

For now, viewers will have to keep watching to discover whether Joe Tate really does survive the explosive cliffhanger.

Read more: Emmerdale star Casey Al-Shaqsy reveals exactly why Serena broke into Home Farm as she teases ‘loads’ of secrets still to come