EastEnders fans left shocked as early iPlayer release confirms Priya’s paternity results

EastEnders has finally confirmed the true paternity of Priya’s unborn baby in dramatic scenes from the early iPlayer release.

Priya has been secretly dealing with the fact that she didn’t know for certain who the father of her baby was. But after taking a paternity test, she has finally got the answer she was waiting for.

And the result could change everything for Priya.

Priya had an affair with Max (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders who’s the dad storyline

After Priya’s relationship with Ravi came to an end, she decided to take control of her life and embarked on a whirlwind affair with Max Branning, who is currently engaged to Cindy.

But Priya was left stunned when she discovered she was pregnant and realised she had no idea which man was the father.

Meanwhile, Ravi was unaware of the situation and was determined to make things right with Priya. He even recently proposed.

Priya knew she needed to find out the truth for herself, so she turned to Jean for help.

She later decided to have a termination, but Max encouraged her to marry Ravi and move forward with her life.

However, everything changed when Priya witnessed Penny suffer a pregnancy scare after developing a blood clot.

The experience made Priya decide that she wanted to keep her baby. After making that decision, she encouraged Ravi to ask her to marry him again.

She has discovered the truth (Credit: BBC)

Who is the dad of Priya’s baby in EastEnders?

In tonight’s EastEnders episode, Priya was anxiously waiting for the DNA results.

She had been unable to get a swab from Ravi, but had secretly managed to obtain one from Max.

As Ravi encouraged Priya to tell her family about their engagement, it was clear that her attention was elsewhere.

She had received a text confirming the result.

Max Branning is the father of her baby.

Priya now knows the truth for certain, but that leaves her facing an enormous decision.

Will she tell Ravi that Max is the father of her baby? Or could she decide to keep the truth hidden for as long as possible?

EastEnders fans weren’t exactly shocked by the reveal, with many having predicted that Max would turn out to be the father.

One viewer wrote: “Another predictable outcome we all saw coming! Oh Priya, you’re officially tied down to Max Branning forever. And he now has his sixth child on the Square!”

Another EastEnders fan added: “Oh great. Priya is pregnant with Max’s baby…”

Now that the paternity test has finally provided Priya with an answer, the real drama could be about to begin.

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