Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks send fans wild with PDA-packed content

Olivia Attwood has finally posted her first loved-up couple photos with boyfriend Pete Wicks on her own Instagram page.

Olivia and Pete confirmed their romance with holiday pictures in July, following months of speculation about their close friendship.

However, Pete shared the first clear photos on his social media. Olivia has now followed suit with affectionate pictures from their Ibiza holiday earlier this summer.

Olivia and Pete confirmed their relationship last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Olivia Attwood shares first Pete Wicks couple photos

Olivia’s Instagram carousel included several pictures of the pair kissing on a beach. The post marked a big change from her recent, much more cryptic updates.

Earlier this month, Olivia only offered followers a brief glimpse of Pete. His hand appeared in a picture taken while he drove a Range Rover through the countryside.

The post also featured Pete’s dogs, Eric and Rodney. Olivia included her own rescue dogs, Lola and Stitch, alongside updates from her busy working life.

The presenter said she posted the new snaps because she missed Pete while working away. She also joked that followers had not bullied her into sharing them.

“Because I missed him,” she wrote in her caption, adding: “Not because you lot bullied me into hard launching” in the comments section.

Pete joined in on the banter, writing: “You barely realised I was gone for the first two [bleep]ing weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@olivia_attwood)

Olivia Attwood explains her unexpected Pete Wicks romance

Olivia and Pete spent years as close friends before their relationship changed earlier this year. She has since discussed the speed of her relationship with Pete following the end of her marriage.

Speaking to The Times, Olivia said: “It was unexpected, we went from platonic to non-platonic very quickly. He’s extremely intelligent and compassionate and patient, all the things I desperately needed but didn’t know I needed.”

Friends reportedly encouraged Olivia to stay single after her split from Bradley Dack. However, she felt walking away from Pete would mean ignoring an important connection.

She added: “Is something amazing happening while I’m still processing something awful? Yes. People are telling me to be single, to go on dates. But if I shut things down with Pete I’d only be dating people to find the connection I have with him.”

Olivia Attwood reflects on family plans after Bradley Dack split

Olivia has also considered whether children could form part of her future with the right partner.

However, she said she had accepted that motherhood might not feature in her life.

She told The Times: “I could also see it not being part of my story. I’m at peace with that. You can’t have everything. So many parts of my life have worked out so much better than I could ever imagine.”

Read more: Olivia Attwood shares baby bombshell weeks after confirming Pete Wicks relationship: ‘Whoa, I am oversharing!’

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