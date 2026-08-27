Ricky Schroder has sparked a fierce backlash with his tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton following her death.

The actor shared the post after Dolly died on Tuesday aged 80.

Dolly’s death prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes from major showbiz names. However, fans accused Ricky of bringing politics into his remembrance.

The actor played Dolly’s father in the biographical TV film Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors. He also appeared in Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

Ricky Schroder paid tribute to Dolly Parton following her death this week (Credit: Dave Longendyke/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)

Ricky Schroder’s Dolly Parton tribute sparks criticism after her death

Ricky posted a photograph of himself with Dolly on Instagram. His caption highlighted their political differences before thanking her for choosing him for the films.

He wrote: “I didn’t agree with her advocating for transgender & Covid vaccine support… but loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy.”

Fans quickly questioned why he had included those disagreements in a memorial post. Several commenters described the message as backhanded, insensitive and unnecessary.

One person said underneath Ricky’s post: “Imagine being the first (and probably only) person in the whole world to post something negative about Dolly. NOT COOL.”

Another wrote: “What an insensitive, self serving ‘tribute’ to a truly wonderful human being.”

A third added: “Disagreeing with someone doesn’t mean you can’t still love them, you’re right. But seriously, on a tribute to someone who just died? It’s totally inappropriate.”

However, someone else commented: “We can disagree and still love each other. Dolly will truly be missed.”

Dolly Parton died following a brief battle with cancer (Credit: Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Ricky Schroder shares second post about Dolly

Ricky also shared a clip of Dolly discussing her support for COVID-19 vaccination. He added: “I warned Dolly to not support the experiment. Wished she listened.”

Ricky followed the message with a sad-face emoji.

Dolly had publicly supported both the LGBTQIA+ community and COVID-19 vaccine research during her life.

She addressed North Carolina’s controversial anti-transgender bathroom bill in 2016. Speaking to CNN, Dolly said: “I think everybody should be treated with respect.”

She added: “I hope that everybody gets a chance to be who and what they are.”

The Jolene singer also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The donation helped fund research behind the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

These causes formed an important part of Dolly’s public record.

Miley Cyrus paid a heartbreaking tribute to her “Aunt Dolly” (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Dolly Parton’s death prompts emotional Miley Cyrus tribute

Dolly’s representatives confirmed earlier this week that she died following a “brief battle with cancer”. They did not disclose the type of cancer.

Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus shared her own message on Instagram after the news. She wrote: “I will always love her and want to make her proud.”

Miley also said she felt she had “an angel” by her side. The pair shared a close bond and collaborated several times during Dolly’s career.

Read more: Photos of Dolly Parton without a wig as late star shared rare glimpse

Dolly appeared as Miley’s godmother in three episodes of Hannah Montana. They later recorded a new version of Wrecking Ball for Dolly’s 2023 album Rockstar.

Their latest collaboration arrived in January. They joined Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for a charity reworking of Light of a Clear Blue Morning.

ED! has contacted representatives for Ricky Schroder for comment.

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