Denise Welch ‘lands prestigious project’ after quitting Loose Women: ‘She is in genuine demand’

Denise Welch has reportedly landed a major Netflix comedy role shortly after announcing her Loose Women departure.

The actress spent nearly 25 years on and off the ITV panel before deciding to prioritise acting. Now, that decision appears to have paid off in style.

According to The Sun, Denise has agreed a six-figure deal to star in the upcoming Netflix series Marbles. The comedy also boasts some seriously big names in its cast and creative team.

Denise has landed a huge new role (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Denise Welch’s ‘role’ in Netflix comedy Marbles

Marbles follows a couple raising energetic young boys while also looking after their challenging older parents.

Netflix describes the series as a “multi-generational comedy”. It follows a couple “raising ridiculously lively young boys” while caring for “ridiculously difficult ageing parents”.

The Sun understands that Denise will play one of those ageing parents. Bafta-winning actor Timothy Spall will reportedly appear as her on-screen husband.

Peep Show star Robert Webb has also joined the cast. Meanwhile, Friday Night Dinner creator Richard Popper has written the comedy.

The writer previously worked on Peep Show, while his wider credits include The Inbetweeners and The IT Crowd.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Denise wasn’t kidding when she said she was going to be devoting her time to pursuing acting because this is a prestige project.

“Not only is it a cast full of stars, it comes from a brilliant writer and the fact that a streamer as big as Netflix wants her shows she is in genuine demand.”

Denise Welch returns to acting after leaving Loose Women

Denise became a familiar daytime TV face through her long spell on Loose Women. However, acting remained a major part of her career throughout that time.

Denise quit Loose Women recently (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

She rose to fame in Coronation Street in 1997. The actress later balanced her panel commitments with roles in programmes including Waterloo Road.

Denise also appeared in the Channel 4 drama Tip Toe earlier this year. The Sun reports that she has five shows lined up over the coming months.

Marbles therefore arrives as a significant next step following her Loose Women exit. Denise said she wanted to return to her first love of acting when announcing her departure.

Her former co-stars and panellists shared supportive messages following the announcement. Denise also denied rumours that any backstage conflict had prompted her decision.

The move places her alongside several stars closely associated with ITV who have recently worked with streaming services, including Holly Willoughby and Emma Willis.

Marbles joins Denise Welch’s post-Loose Women TV slate

Marbles will stream on Netflix as part of Denise’s growing acting workload. The comedy brings her together with Timothy Spall and Robert Webb for its family-centred story.

Meanwhile, Loose Women remains on its extended summer break. The ITV programme is expected to return in September.

Her departure closes a lengthy chapter in daytime television. However, the reported Netflix deal gives the actress a high-profile project for her next one.

ED! has contacted Denise’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Loose Women star Sherrie Hewson dishes dirt on show following Denise Welch’s exit

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