King Charles and Queen Camilla have announced a major Caribbean tour for this autumn.

The news arrives during a period of change for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK after announcing their move back.

It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would return to the UK for an “extended period”. However, the move isn’t thought to be permanent and they have kept properties in California and Portugal.

A private Highgrove family reunion in July brought Charles together with his youngest son, Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet. It marked Charles’ first meeting with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in more than four years.

Archie and Lilibet are expected to attend school in the UK from next month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading on another royal tour (Credit: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Caribbean tour plans

Buckingham Palace announced the travel plans on August 26. Charles and Camilla will visit Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The king will then travel to the Bahamas and Guyana during the same trip. Camilla has not been announced as joining those two additional visits.

It will be Charles’ first trip to the Caribbean since 2021. That journey took place before he became king the following year.

King Charles’ first Caribbean tour since his accession

The new itinerary carries a different significance for Charles. His earlier visits to these countries all happened before his accession.

His links with the destinations stretch back several decades. He visited the Bahamas in 1973 and travelled to Guyana in 2000.

Charles returned to Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 after Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused devastation.

His most recent Caribbean journey took him to Barbados in 2021. He attended as the country became a republic and removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

The king reached another travel milestone in May last year. Bermuda became his first British overseas territory visit as monarch.

Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK this week (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

King Charles’ tour dates amid Prince Harry reunion hopes

Charles and Camilla’s autumn tour will run from October 27 to November 4. It is their first announced overseas tour of the autumn.

The tour announcement comes as attention remains fixed on Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry.

PEOPLE reports that their relationship has quietly improved in recent months. Their July gathering at Highgrove included Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

A source close to the royal household claimed Charles hopes the progress could eventually include Prince William.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chickens’ living situation ‘revealed’ following UK move announcement

“He will want to see his sons together over time,” the source told PEOPLE. “This is the best opportunity we have seen in recent years.”

An ally also described the private Highgrove reunion as an encouraging development. They told the outlet: “That was a real positive.”

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