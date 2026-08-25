Richard Osman reveals ‘new DIY SOS inspired show’ for Prince Harry as duke’s UK return looms

Richard Osman has pitched a new feel-good television programme for Prince Harry called Harry’s Special Forces.

The idea followed Prince Harry’s light-hearted podcast appearance with Joe Marler during his UK visit in July. Richard discussed the duke’s potential television career on The Rest Is Entertainment after watching the interview.

Richard pitched a new show for Harry (Credit: The Rest is Entertainment / YouTube)

Richard Osman pitches Harry’s Special Forces

Richard said his proposed programme would combine elements of DIY SOS and Challenge Anneka.

Explaining the concept, he said: “I’ve got a show called Harry’s Special Forces. It’s like DIY SOS meets Challenge Anneka.”

Under his proposal, Harry would work with army veterans, including people injured during conflict. The team would rebuild homes or community centres.

Richard also suggested that the format could give the veterans a chance to demonstrate their abilities to potential employers. He described the overall concept as “feel-good”.

Richard Osman backs television career for Prince Harry

Richard’s pitch formed part of a wider argument that Harry could make occasional appearances on television.

Speaking about the duke’s interview on Joe Marler Will See You Now, he said: “I saw him on the Joe Marler podcast. He’s very good on things like that. And I think you could build a fairly nice media career for Harry where he just appears on television every now and again.”

Richard then joked about offering the royal professional guidance. He added: “If I was his advisor, and I can exclusively reveal that I’m not, I’d have him meeting people.”

Harry was ‘very good’ on Joe Marler’s podcast (Credit: Joe Marler Will See You Now / YouTube)

His first suggested booking would be Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel. The BBC Saturday evening game show features seven celebrities around a wheel, with each guest bringing a particular area of expertise.

Richard said: “I’d put him on The Wheel tomorrow, with Michael McIntyre. He’d be great on The Wheel.”

He suggested Michael would look after Harry during the appearance. Richard also thought the format would let the duke appear pleased when he answered correctly and self-deprecating when he got something wrong.

However, he did not recommend The Traitors or I’m A Celebrity as alternatives for Harry.

Prince Harry’s UK charity commitments

Richard’s television suggestions come amid reports that Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to the UK before the end of August.

Harry has charity engagements planned for September. He will attend the WellChild Awards in London as he continues his support for the event, which honours the bravery of seriously ill children.

Birmingham will also host the Invictus Games’ UK return next summer.

Read more: Princess Anne’s ‘role’ in Harry and William’s rift as she’s ‘chipping away’ at Prince of Wales

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