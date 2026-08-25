Princess Anne has reportedly stepped into Prince William and Prince Harry’s long-running rift. A source claims she wants her nephews to end a dispute that has divided them for almost four years.

Heat bases its account on an unnamed insider. The magazine says Anne now wants both brothers to accept responsibility and find a way forward.

The reported intervention follows Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles at Highgrove last month.

Heat claims William only learnt about his brother’s return weeks beforehand. It alleges the Prince of Wales felt “angrier and more betrayed than ever” after the meeting.

Anne is reportedly keen for the brothers to reunite (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Princess Anne ‘wants William and Harry to make up’

The insider told Heat: “Anne says everybody in this situation shares some of the blame, not just the Sussexes and not just the Waleses.”

According to the source, Anne thinks the dispute has continued for too long. She also reportedly believes it has harmed the wider royal family while King Charles continues to receive cancer treatment.

The source claims Anne has focused much of her attention on William. They added: “She’s been chipping away at William and trying to get him to see how bad this is for his father’s legacy.”

Heat’s insider also alleged that Anne’s relationship with Harry became colder after he published his memoir, Spare, in 2023. However, the source claims she now shares the king’s wish to move on. They described Harry as more open to repairing family relationships, while stressing that Anne does not absolve him of responsibility.

The timing has brought the family tensions into sharper focus. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. The Telegraph has also reported that Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK with their children.

Heat argues that the Sussexes’ return could make it harder for William and Harry to avoid one another.

Harry is moving back to the UK (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Princess Anne’s relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry

The magazine’s source claims William and Harry have both treated Anne as a trusted confidante over the years. They reportedly turned to their aunt for advice during difficult periods with their father.

Anne has also publicly shared memories of her nephews. During an appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast in 2023, she recalled chasing William and Harry through castle corridors when they were younger.

William joked: “You were quite quick. The look that you had on your face was quite terrifying.”

William hasn’t seen his brother in years (Credit: Gareth Fuller/Shutterstock)

The Princess Royal has previously discussed the brothers’ grief after Diana died in 1997. Speaking to ITV, Anne defended the decision to keep the young princes at Balmoral, where they had structure and people around them who understood what had happened.

Heat’s source claims Anne’s own bond with her siblings has shaped her view of the brothers’ estrangement. She allegedly believes William and Harry miss one another and have both lost something important during their years apart.

The insider insisted Anne intends to keep pushing for peace, saying: “She’s not going to sit back and let this go on.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chickens’ living situation ‘revealed’ following UK move announcement

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.