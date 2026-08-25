Katie Price appeared topless without her wedding jewellery in a new photograph taken as she topped up her tan. The TV personality covered her chest with her arms and wore shorts for the sunbed session.

The picture showed both of Katie’s hands, with no ring visible on her wedding finger. The latest change follows months of uncertainty surrounding the jewellery. In July, Katie was pictured wearing her wedding ring again as questions continued over her marriage to Lee Andrews.

Katie has alternated between wearing and removing the ring in recent weeks. The Sun reports that she had put it back on last week, only to appear without it again in the latest image.

Katie was seen without her wedding ring on (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shows off new tattoo in topless sunbed photo

Katie also displayed her latest body art during the tanning session on Facebook. The mum-of-five recently added a new tattoo across her lower back and bottom.

The former glamour model returned to the topless style that helped make her famous. However, it was the absence of her wedding ring that added another layer of intrigue to the post.

The picture came one day after Katie shared a cryptic message containing the word “survived”, The Sun reports. She has not publicly confirmed what the message referred to.

What has happened to Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews?

The ring-free appearance comes as Lee reportedly remains in Al-Awir prison in Dubai. According to The Sun, authorities detained him for a second time last month.

His latest reported spell behind bars follows continuing legal and financial problems in Dubai. Lee was reported to have been arrested again weeks after his release earlier this summer.

The Sun claims the two consecutive prison spells centred on outstanding civil debts, unsuccessful repayment extensions and fraud allegations. The fraud allegations remain unproven.

Katie previously supported her husband publicly during his legal troubles. However, she has yet to address where their relationship currently stands following his return to prison, according to the newspaper.

Katie Price and Lee Andrews’ marriage

Katie married Lee in January, reportedly just 10 days after they first met. He became her fifth husband.

Their marriage has since attracted attention because of Lee’s detention and Katie’s changing approach to her ring. At times she has worn the jewellery prominently. On other occasions, including this latest sunbed picture, she has left it off.

The missing ring alone does not confirm that the couple have separated. For now, Katie has kept their current relationship status private while continuing to share updates from her own life.

Read more: Katie Price’s plan to get ‘Peter Andre back in her life’ after reuniting with his manager

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