Katie Price’s plan to get ‘Peter Andre back in her life’ after reuniting with his manager

Katie Price reportedly wants to develop a closer friendship with her ex-husband Peter Andre following their public truce earlier this year.

The former couple, who divorced in 2009, share children Junior and Princess. They announced in February that they had agreed to move forward with “positivity and respect” for their family’s sake.

Now, it has been claimed that Katie hopes Peter will become a bigger part of her life. Her public reunion with former manager Claire Powell, who also works with Peter and manages Junior and Princess, has reportedly marked another step forward.

Katie and Peter share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price reportedly wants a ‘proper friendship’ with Peter Andre

An unnamed source told New magazine, per the Mirror, that Katie wants to build on the progress she and Peter have already made.

“When Katie and Claire hugged at the event, the crowd all cheered,” The source said. “And Katie loved that – being the centre of attention for all the right reasons.

The source continued: “Now she really wants a proper friendship with Pete. They called the truce and have spoken, but Kate wants more than that. She wants him back in her life properly – and she wants to be in his.”

The report concerns a friendship and closer family ties rather than a romantic reunion. Peter has been married to Emily MacDonagh since 2015.

According to the source, Katie would like the wider family to spend holidays, birthdays and Christmas together in the future. However, neither Katie nor Peter has publicly confirmed those plans.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie and Peter pledged to move forward

Katie and Peter shared a joint statement on Instagram in February as they drew a line under years of public tension.

They wrote: “We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children. We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability.”

Peter later described the situation as positive and said it felt good for everyone to move forward now their children had grown up.

The latest claim follows Katie’s reunion with Claire at the UK Hair & Beauty Awards in Manchester, where Junior performed his single Goosebumps.

Katie and Claire had experienced years of tension. She had also criticised her former manager in her documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

Katie Price puts past tension with Claire Powell behind her

Speaking to a reporter at the awards ceremony, Katie said seeing Claire again felt like going back 20 years.

She added: “It’s so amazing that I am here with Claire – she used to manage me and this feels like it’s come around full circle.

“Me and Claire have spoke for a year now and we’ve put everything behind us. Claire is an amazing manager and she’s doing the best to guide my kids and I will always be grateful for that.”

Claire also said Katie and Peter had managed to leave their past difficulties behind. She welcomed the development for Junior and Princess while stressing that Peter enjoys a happy marriage and a busy life with Emily.

Read more: Katie Price issues major health update on son Harvey as she shares his BMI score: ‘He’s morbidly obese’

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