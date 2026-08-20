Katie Price issues major health update on son Harvey as she shares his BMI score: ‘He’s morbidly obese’

Katie Price has revealed that her son Harvey is set to start weight-loss injections after sharing her concerns about his health, weight and mobility.

The mum-of-five gave the update during the latest episode of The Katie Price Show podcast. She discussed the treatment with her sister, Sophie, and said: “Harvey is starting the Mounjaro.”

Sophie replied: “Yeah, I think that will really help him because he’s struggling at the minute.”

Harvey lives with Prader-Willi syndrome, blindness and autism. Katie has previously spoken about her heartbreak after his weight reached 30 stone. She now hopes the injections will help him become more active and improve his quality of life.

Katie revealed Harvey will be taking weight-loss jabs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shares son Harvey’s BMI

Katie told Sophie that arranging for Harvey to start the injections had taken considerable time.

She said: “It’s taken so long but he’s starting [the jabs].”

The former glamour model then revealed that Harvey’s BMI is 59. She compared that number with a figure of 27, which she described as the point at which somebody would be considered obese.

Katie said: “To be obese you need to have a BMI of 27. Harvey’s is 59, so way up – he’s morbidly obese.”

That puts Harvey’s reported BMI at more than twice the figure Katie cited during the podcast. For context, Bupa UK lists a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 as falling within the healthy-weight range.

Katie made clear that she views Mounjaro as a health intervention for Harvey. She said her motivation had nothing to do with changing his appearance.

Why Katie hopes Mounjaro will improve his quality of life

Looking ahead, Katie explained that she wants Harvey to have more energy for walking and other activities.

She said: “I can’t wait. Then he can do the rollercoasters, he can do more, walk more and have more energy.”

Katie added: “So he needs it for his health. This isn’t for looks, it’s for a better quality of life for him.”

Her comments focused on the practical difference she hopes the treatment will make. Being able to walk further, enjoy days out and take part in activities such as rollercoasters featured among her aims for Harvey.

The update comes after Katie recently took Harvey on a trip to Ibiza, where they spent time at O Beach club. She has continued to speak openly about her concerns for him while stressing that her priority is his long-term health and everyday wellbeing.

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