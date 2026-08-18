Katie Price has sparked fresh speculation about son Junior Andre’s relationship after describing his girlfriend Jasmine Orr as her “daughter-in-law” on Facebook.

The couple have attracted engagement speculation before. However, Junior’s own comments about their future have previously made it clear that they were in no hurry to plan a wedding.

Katie shared the remark alongside a photo of herself and Jasmine at the Hair and Beauty Awards in Manchester. She captioned it: “My beautiful daughter-in-law.”

Junior has been with Jasmine since 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I didn’t know they got married!’

Junior and Jasmine have been together since April 2024, but Katie’s affectionate wording does not confirm that they have married. However, that hasn’t stopped fans thinking they have.

“Didn’t know they got married,” one user wrote.

“Her daughter-in-law is naturally beautiful,” another person shared.

“When did they get married? I had no idea?” a third remarked.

“She is a total babe and perfect for Junior. They really make a beautiful pair from everything that I have seen,” a fourth said.

What Junior Andre has said about marrying Jasmine Orr

Junior discussed the couple’s future with OK! Magazine in July 2025, after confirming that he and Jasmine had moved in together.

He said: “Yes, we’ve moved into our own little flat together.”

At the time, the couple were living in a one-bedroom property in Surrey and working on the decoration. Junior said they wanted to spend every day together and felt ready to share a home.

His response was more cautious when the magazine asked whether marriage could be their next milestone.

“Well, that’s looking a bit too far ahead! Easy there,” Junior replied.

He added: “We’re young and not putting any pressure on ourselves, that’s all that matters.

“We want to travel and do amazing things.

“But we’re with each other, aren’t we? I don’t think we’d be with each other if we didn’t feel like we’d found the right person.”

Jasmine also expressed her commitment to Junior, telling the magazine: “I don’t see life without him.”

Read more: Katie Price strips off as she gets new intimate tattoo: ‘Cheeky bit of ink’

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