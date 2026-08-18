Ellie Taylor has brushed off criticism of her new Strictly: It Takes Two role with a cheeky quip.

After one social media user claimed she had “ruined every show she’s been on”, the comedian fired back: “Haven’t done Sewing Bee yet but I’ll ask the hubs to put in a good word.”

The exchange came after Ellie’s appointment as the new host of Strictly: It Takes Two was confirmed. The news comes after the exits of Fleur East and Janette Manrara.

Ellie is familiar with the Strictly ballroom well. She competed in Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Johannes Radebe in 2022. They finished in seventh place.

Ellie Taylor is the new host for Strictly spin-off It Takes Two (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Ellie Taylor reveals excitement over Strictly: It Takes Two role

Ellie has made it clear she is thrilled to be stepping back into the Strictly family in her new role.

She said: “What a total joy to return to Strictly in this new role. I feel incredibly honoured to follow in the footsteps of the phenomenal line-up of hosts who’ve made Strictly: It Takes Two so loved over the years.”

She added: “I can’t wait to immerse myself in all the gossip and sequins flying out of the ballroom in order to bring my fellow Strictly fans everything they need to know. I’m so excited, I could cha cha! (But I won’t – don’t worry… no one needs to see that again).”

Her appointment is one of several changes across Strictly Come Dancing and its companion programme ahead of their 2026 return.

The shake-up has divided viewers, although Ellie has also received plenty of support from familiar faces connected to the show.

It’s all change for Strictly this year as Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe become the new hosts (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Why did Ellie Taylor respond to the criticism?

The criticism came after Ellie’s appearance on BBC Radio 2 with Emma Willis, where one social media user questioned why the established It Takes Two format needed to change.

The person wrote: “Yeah unsure of why they feel they need to completely overhaul the current format of the show. It’s a much loved and solid show with fans enjoying the dancers, presenters and format. All these changes may be one step to far.”

Another commenter called Ellie a “non funny person who has ruined every show she’s been on”. The user pointed to her appearances on pottery and baking programmes before asking whether she had also appeared on The Great British Sewing Bee.

That gave Ellie the perfect opening for her response, as she joked that she had not done Sewing Bee yet but would ask her husband to put in a good word.

Ellie’s predecessor Fleur East was quick to back her successor, saying she would be amazing and congratulating her. Ellie replied that she would be “absolutely buzzing” if she could do the job half as well as Fleur.

Read more: Strictly star Motsi Mabuse admits she ‘couldn’t dance with her husband anymore’ amid health ordeal

Zoe Ball, who presented It Takes Two from 2011 until 2021, also congratulated Ellie and called the role the “best job ever”.

When do Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two return?

Strictly Come Dancing and Strictly: It Takes Two are due to return in September, with the programmes set to air across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

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