Strictly star Motsi Mabuse admits she ‘couldn’t dance with her husband anymore’ amid health ordeal

Motsi Mabuse has shown off her curves in a new magazine shoot while revealing the health warning that prompted her to make significant lifestyle changes. The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 45, appears on the cover of the September issue of Women’s Health UK.

Motsi Mabuse’s health overhaul has focused on nutritious food, exercise and building muscle. She has also stressed that her goal was to feel stronger rather than simply become smaller.

Motsi opened up about her health (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Motsi Mabuse reveals type 2 diabetes risk warning

Speaking to the magazine, Motsi explained that the changes followed a detailed check-up with her doctor.

She said: “We did a full-body check-up and my doctor said, ‘Mrs Mabuse, you can’t continue like this.'”

The warning carried extra weight because type 2 diabetes runs in her family. Motsi also experienced gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

She continued: “My parents and grandparents have type 2 diabetes, and I had gestational diabetes when I was pregnant, and my doctor said: ‘If you want to stay healthy in the long term, we need to make some changes.'”

The Strictly star was told that her results showed she was at risk of developing the condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse)

Perimenopause left Motsi feeling “unhappy”

Motsi also discussed the impact of perimenopause, saying she noticed changes in her energy and began experiencing pain in her knees. Those symptoms affected one of the activities she loves most.

She told the magazine: “I love dancing with my husband, I love moving and I couldn’t do that anymore. It was making me unhappy.”

The professional dancer described feeling uncomfortable in her body and uncertain about how she would feel from one day to the next. She said the experience sometimes left her wanting to cry or avoid seeing other people.

Motsi has since been preparing for menopause by paying closer attention to both her physical and mental wellbeing. She said therapy has had a positive effect on her life and has also influenced how she listens and responds to her daughter.

Motsi opened up about how she combated the diabetes risk (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Motsi’s diet, strength training and wellness routine

As part of her new routine, Motsi has overhauled her diet and is eating foods including nuts, fruit and salad. She has also introduced weight training to build muscle.

The TV judge said she visits a sauna three times a week and believes the sessions help with her cortisol levels. She has also added ice baths to her routine, telling Women’s Health UK: “I find ice baths are good for my mental health, too.”

Her emphasis on strength comes after difficult experiences with body image during her dancing career. Motsi said dancers often face pressure from trainers to lose weight, describing those conversations as deeply painful.

However, she is clear about what she now wants from her health journey. Motsi said: “For me, this journey was never about becoming smaller. It was about becoming stronger.”

Read more: ‘Gone too soon’: Motsi Mabuse emotional tribute after heartbreaking death

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