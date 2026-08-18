Molly-Mae Hague was left in shock after an unexpected interruption during lunch on holiday in Dubai.

The poolside scare came during Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s Dubai getaway, from which the couple have been sharing pictures and videos with their followers.

Molly’s camera was still recording as she coughed and gasped following the surprise encounter. The moment turned an otherwise relaxed holiday vlog into a much more eventful update.

Molly-Mae was filming when the attack happened (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae Hague reacts as bird targets her lunch

Footage from Molly’s YouTube vlog shows the 27-year-old eating beside the pool when a bird flew over her head. It then came down on the table in front of her and tried to take some of her food.

Molly choked on what she was eating and started coughing as she processed what had happened. Still filming, she told viewers: “I’ve just choked! I’m in shock!”

The former Love Island star continued to cough after the encounter. Her startled reaction made clear just how unexpected the bird’s arrival had been.

Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s Dubai holiday

Away from the poolside commotion, Molly and Tommy have been keeping fans updated throughout their luxury break.

The Sun reported that the pair had travelled to Dubai the previous week and shared glimpses of their first-class journey online. The publication put the cost of the trip at £5,000 a night.

Molly, who welcomed her second child with Tommy in June, has also posted a selection of sunny holiday photographs. The couple’s social media updates have given followers a look at their time away together, although the bird incident was clearly not part of the plan.

Molly-Mae’s engagement ring spotted in holiday pictures

The bird was not the only detail from the Dubai trip to catch people’s attention. According to The Sun, fans also noticed Molly wearing her engagement ring in several holiday photographs.

Molly-Mae’s engagement ring has fuelled fan speculation before, and its latest appearance has once again put the jewellery in focus.

The Sun claimed Molly had previously said she did not feel ready to wear the ring following a difficult period in her relationship with Tommy.

Molly and Tommy became engaged in 2023. They separated in 2024 amid unproven cheating allegations before reconciling the following year, according to The Sun.

Their latest Dubai updates have therefore provided followers with two very different talking points: the return of Molly’s ring and the startling moment a bird made a bid for her poolside lunch.

Read more: Astonishing amount Molly-Mae Hague spends on herself and Bambi a week leaves fans gobsmacked

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