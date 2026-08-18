Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Danger looms at Dawn and Joe’s wedding as Jimmy’s life is about to implode

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Dawn’s risky plan to jilt Joe on their wedding day is under threat after Graham discovers the truth. Will Dawn still decide to do a runner with Billy, or will she marry Joe after all?

Elsewhere, Jimmy learns the extent of Ruby and Caleb’s betrayal. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what he’s dealing with.

And as events quickly spiral out of control, a tragic incident occurs in the Dales that will change lives for ever.

Here are eight Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

The wedding day arrives in Emmerdale spoilers

Dawn worries there is no way out (Credit: ITV)

1. Dawn fears her plan is under threat

As the big day dawns, Joe cannot wait to make Dawn his wife. Graham assures him nothing will go wrong, but his concerned face paints a different picture. He knows Dawn is planning something and wants to get to the bottom of it. Meanwhile, Dawn fears there may be no way out now Kim is back in the village.

Billy knows who attacked him (Credit: ITV)

2. Billy struggles with his guilt

Dawn frets to Billy, who reassures her everything is still on track to escape today. But he wrestles with his conscience when Dawn thanks him for being so trustworthy. Will Billy admit the truth about Kev attacking him? Or allow Dawn to carry on believing it was Joe?

Graham rumbles Dawn and Billy’s plan in Emmerdale spoilers

Graham confronts Dawn (Credit: ITV)

3. Graham discovers the truth

Dawn’s own guilt intensifies when Kim showers her with kindness. Needing Kim out of the way, Dawn uses the memory of her late dad Will to do this. Elsewhere, Graham’s careful questioning causes Lucas to let slip Dawn and Billy are intending to leave the village. With no time to lose, Graham makes his way to Home Farm.

Graham tries to stop Dawn leaving (Credit: ITV)

4. Dawn is caught in the act by Graham

Dawn is busted when Graham arrives at the stables and catches her making an incriminating call to Billy as she’s loading suitcases into her car. Graham reels in horror that Dawn would humiliate Joe in such a public way.

Dawn goes on the attack in Emmerdale spoilers

Dawn takes action against Graham(Credit: ITV)

5. Graham tries to stop Dawn

Dawn explains her motive for jilting Joe is that he tried to kill Billy. However, Graham turns the tables by questioning how Billy could know it was Joe if he was attacked from behind. Will this make Dawn stop and think? A tussle ensues as Graham snatches Dawn’s car keys to stop her leaving. She grabs a nearby shovel and whacks Graham with it, knocking him out cold. As Graham comes round, he discovers he’s been tied up – and there’s seemingly no escape.

Caleb exacts his revenge on Joe in Emmerdale spoilers

Caleb drops a bombshell on Joe (Credit: ITV)

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6. Caleb tells Joe the whole truth

Caleb is delighting in the fact that Joe’s life is about be destroyed as he hands Billy a wad of cash. But as tensions flare in The Woolpack, Caleb’s attitude leads Joe to un-invite him to the wedding. Consumed with rage and a desire for revenge, Caleb tells Joe he’s finally evened the score between them. He goes further by revealing Dawn’s run away with Billy and he’ll never see his unborn child. But has Caleb let the cat out of the bag too early?

Jimmy is appalled by Ruby and Caleb’s deception (Credit: ITV)

7. Jimmy is concealing a huge secret

Jimmy is left feeling betrayed when he discovers Caleb and Ruby conned him out of the haulage business. Caleb offers Jimmy a little financial sweetener for his silence as Ruby remains cold-hearted about the whole thing. Later, Bob can see Jimmy has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Is he grieving the loss of his business? Or is there something much bigger going on?

Tragedy strikes in Emmerdale spoilers

Ramsden investigates the tragedy (Credit: ITV)

8. Life will never be the same in the Dales

The village is soon left in a state of shock as they hear of a tragic incident. Ramsden maintains a suspicious eye on the crime scene, as a guilt-ridden Gabby watches on from a distance.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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