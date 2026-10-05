Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article about Jodie. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Coronation Street finally gives viewers the moment they’ve been waiting for as Bethany works out exactly what Jodie has been plotting.

But, as ever in Weatherfield, things aren’t quite as straightforward as they seem.

Doug warns Shona as he is carted off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jodie gets rid of Doug

After tampering with his medication, Doug isn’t himself. David is bemused to find he has taken the toaster and the biscuit tin, and when he quizzes Jodie on what is going on, she only adds to his suspicions that Doug’s medication isn’t working.

Later, Shona admits to Bethany that she hasn’t been feeling herself recently and keeps hearing Harper crying when she’s perfectly fine. Bethany reassures her but runs into Doug, who is hunting for the trinket box in his caravan that Jodie has stolen back.

He rambles about Shona needing to know the truth, and Bethany agrees to go and fetch Shona for him. But when Shona arrives, she assumes there’s no truth to what her dad is saying, having had the wool pulled over her eyes by Jodie.

As Shona, Jodie and David all try to calm Doug down, Doug reveals that David and Jodie are having an affair. But he is confused when Jodie denies it, and Shona points out that David wouldn’t cheat on her.

Doug desperately tries to get Shona to see what Jodie is doing and reveals this isn’t the first time she has tried to steal someone’s life. But after all of Jodie’s meddling, Doug sounds like he is on another mental health spiral, and no one believes a word he is saying.

Later, Jodie calls his doctors and a mental health outreach team arrive to assess Doug. Sadly, they decide he needs to be admitted to hospital. Shona feels terrible when her dad is carted off, but Jodie is secretly thrilled her plan has worked.

Jodie has been scheming for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Jodie gets caught out by Bethany

With Doug out of the way, Jodie’s sabotage plan is back on track. But when Bethany catches her playing the recording of Harper crying, she quickly clocks what is going on.

Bethany is adamant she’ll tell Shona everything. But she’s soon stopped in her tracks when Jodie pulls out her trump card. She reveals she has a recording of her and Kit talking about their night together, and Bethany’s stunned.

Jodie promises that if she is going down, then she is taking Bethany with her.

But will Bethany sacrifice her own secret to help Shona? Or will she be forced to turn a blind eye to Jodie’s games?

Bethany works out Jodie’s games (Credit: ITV)

Something is bothering Coronation Street fans about Jodie

Fans have been waiting for weeks for someone to work out what Jodie has been up to. But while everyone is happy her secret is about to be revealed, viewers worry Bethany will be forced to keep quiet…

“At last! Jodie got caught out by Bethany,” said one fan on X. “Of course she’ll find a way to keep Bethany quiet, but I’m excited for all the drama to come this week as Jodie is exposed!”

“I’m so happy someone has worked out what Jodie is up to. But she needs to be stopped!” added a second viewer.

While a third fan feels sorry for Doug. “Poor Doug – he was telling the truth and no one would listen. I don’t know a single Corrie fan who doesn’t hate Jodie for what she’s doing right now!”

“Please let Bethany do the right thing and tell Shona what she knows,” added a fourth viewer.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict shock Jodie twist following ‘ominous’ scene