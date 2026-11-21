I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers have questioned Wayne Rooney’s decision to put AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup in charge of cooking after another heated exchange between the pair ended with AJ in tears.

New camp leader Wayne and his deputy, Claire Sweeney, had handed the two celebrities cooking duties following their earlier disagreement over dinner.

AJ was left in tears (Credit: ITV)

Why was AJ Odudu upset?

Things became tense once again as AJ and Mariella set about preparing kangaroo tails for their fellow campmates.

Jack had managed to secure all the available stars in the Bushtucker Trial, meaning the camp had won meat for their evening meal.

However, Mariella was left unhappy after discovering there was no rice, following AJ’s lunchtime cooking. She had also been looking forward to an evening off from kitchen duties before the new camp responsibilities were introduced.

Mariella refused to skin the kangaroo tails, prompting Wayne to step in and encourage the pair to work together. Unfortunately, their efforts did little to impress the other campmates, who were unimpressed with the meal.

Later, AJ decided to speak to Mariella privately and explained that she wanted cooking to be an opportunity to bring everyone together and keep the camp happy.

But Mariella had other priorities, making it clear that getting their basic food supplies right was important before everyone headed off to bed.

The conversation ended with AJ in tears, while the latest clash has left viewers questioning whether putting the two women in charge of the camp kitchen was ever a good idea.

Wayne has been accused of adding to the camp tension (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers wasted little time taking to X to question Wayne and Claire’s decision to pair AJ and Mariella, with several suggesting the former Manchester United manager may have deliberately put the two women together.

One viewer wrote: “Wayne puttin AJ & Mariella together is either gonna blow up or is gonna bring them together.”

Another commented: “Wayne had to have done that deliberately.”

A third viewer joked: “Can see why Wayne was sacked as a manager; AJ and Mariella on cooking duties was never gunna go well.”

“I’m pretty sure Wayne put AJ and Mariella together on purpose,” another wrote.

A fifth questioned the thinking behind the decision, saying: “I’d have liked to have seen more of Wayne & Claire discussing putting Mariella on cooking duties again…not sure how they came to the conclusion it was a good idea.”

Another added: “Bit remiss of Wayne and Claire to keep 2 people who are not getting on together as camp chefs.”

“Why would Wayne and Claire choose to put AJ and Mariella on cooking duty together? It’s obvious that wouldn’t be a good match,” a separate viewer remarked.

Read more: Ant and Dec reveal the reason they almost quit I’m A Celebrity in ‘tough’ confession

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 21) from 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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