Dancing With The Stars’ Jenna Johnson has expressed her sadness over “online bullying and hate”.

The pro dancer narrowly missed out on the Dancing With The Stars final with her celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr.

They had the perfect score from the Dancing With The Stars’ judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. Only the pair were voted out of the competition.

However, what really upset them is what some people have been saying on social media.

Speaking out, Jenna, who is married to fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy, shared she was upset to see the hate and bullying “intertwined with the show”.

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Dancing With The Stars contestants ‘face online bullying’

She told PEOPLE: “I feel like Dancing With The Stars used to be the show that everyone tuned into to turn off the noise. And to just experience two hours of pure joy, and entertainment, and excitement.

“So it’s sad that this online bullying and hate has become so relevant and intertwined with the show.”

She added: “I do think it takes somebody to speak out about it to bring back that joy and why we all love it.”

Representatives for DWTS have been contacted for comment.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were eliminated from DWTS, despite their perfect score (DWTS/YouTube)

Jenna and Harry ‘trauma bonded’ on DWTS

Dancing pair Jenna and Harry revealed they had “trauma bonded” over the “bullying” on social media this year.

“We’re a bit all trauma bonded,” she told E! News.

“There’s a lot of trauma bond just because this year has been a little crazy,” her celebrity partner agreed. “Social media is a little nuts. I hope they address that at a certain point, because I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

Who is in the final?

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will be competing in the final.

The finale is scheduled for November 24.

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