DWTS’ Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson have described a shared bond after facing online negativity on Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to E! News in an exclusive post-show interview, Harry raised concerns about the online bullying affecting the cast.

The pair left Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday (November 17). They had reached the semi-final of season 35.

Harry said the hectic competition had left him hoping for more time to get to know his fellow contestants.

Jenna opened up about social media trolling (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Jenna Johnson describes the Dancing With The Stars bond

“I hope to get to know them more, because it’s just been so chaotic,” he said of his castmates.

Jenna then summed up the connection between them and their fellow cast members: “We’re a bit all trauma bonded.”

“There’s a lot of trauma bond just because this year has been a little crazy,” Harry said. “Social media is a little nuts. I hope they address that at a certain point, because I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

DWTS’ Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson earned perfect semi-final scores

On the dancefloor, their semi-final brought top marks from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

All three judges awarded them 10s for both routines, but the couple still missed out on the final.

Despite missing the final, Harry said he felt at ease with the result rather than sad. He felt they had achieved everything they had set out to do together during their time on the show.

He would have liked a place in the finale, but suggested they could create their own version in future.

Harry hopes the online bullying will be addressed (Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

On Horror Movie Night, Harry and Jenna earned season 35’s first perfect score of 40. They followed that with a second perfect score on Disney Night.

Their highest cumulative score also secured immunity from the Grammy Night dance-offs.

Jenna revealed on November 10 that she had broken her nose during camera blocking before Grammy Night. She still performed in the live show.

Their Grammy Night salsa earned 29 out of 30 as the pair continued towards the semi-finals.

Dancing With The Stars finalists confirmed

Five couples remain in the competition following Harry and Jenna’s departure.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are through, alongside Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have also reached the final.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold complete the line-up with Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik.

The finale is scheduled for November 24.

Read more: DWTS’ Derek Hough reveals reason he felt ‘guilt’ over his wife’s brain bleed: ‘It felt horrendous’

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