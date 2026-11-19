Mariella Frostrup has landed herself in hot water with I’m A Celebrity viewers after giving Wayne Rooney a less-than-flattering verdict on his glasses.

The presenter sparked criticism during Wednesday night’s (November 18) episode of the ITV reality series when Wayne admitted he wasn’t confident about wearing his specs in front of other people.

But Mariella’s response didn’t go down well with some fans watching at home. And Ant McPartlin also had something to say about the exchange on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

The awkward moment unfolded after Wayne decided to show his fellow campmates the glasses he usually keeps for wearing at home.

Wayne Rooney showed off his glasses on Wednesday’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Mariella Frostrup faces I’m A Celebrity backlash over Wayne Rooney’s glasses

The conversation started while Joanna Page was busy trimming Mariella’s nails, with the topic soon moving to reading glasses.

Wayne confessed that while he regularly puts his glasses on at home, he feels rather self-conscious about wearing them when other people are around.

Mariella questioned whether his choice of frames was the problem. She asked: “Do you think they make you look old? Maybe you’ve just got the wrong glasses.”

With Joanna encouraging him to give everyone a look, Wayne headed off to collect his square-framed specs before putting them on in camp.

Joanna immediately offered some reassurance, telling the former footballer that he looked nice.

However, Mariella wasn’t quite as enthusiastic. She suggested his glasses weren’t doing him any favours.

She said: “I think glasses suit you but I think you can get a better pair. I don’t think those glasses really suit you.”

She also reckoned Wayne should turn to his wife Coleen Rooney for some advice when choosing his next pair.

Unsurprisingly, her comments caused a stir among viewers. Some felt Mariella had been unnecessarily harsh.

One person complained on X: “Mariella was right rude telling Wayne to put his glasses on and then telling him to get a better pair.”

Another viewer believed her words could have dented Wayne’s confidence. They wrote: “Mariella with that comment about Wayne wearing the glasses… way to knock his confidence. Vote her to do the next trial.”

Meanwhile, one fan decided to take matters into their own hands by voting for Mariella to face the next Bushtucker trial.

They explained: “For being unnecessarily mean to Wayne Rooney and his glasses. Have fun, Mariella!”

Mariella Frostrup told Wayne she thinks he can get a better pair of glasses (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin admits he feels for Wayne Rooney

Mariella’s comments didn’t escape the attention of Ant McPartlin either. The presenter discussed the incident on Wednesday’s I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked.

Having recently started wearing glasses himself, Ant admitted he could understand why Wayne might feel awkward about showing his specs off to everyone.

He was also concerned that Mariella’s reaction could discourage Wayne from wearing them in camp again.

Sharing his sympathy for the former England footballer, Ant said: “I feel his pain there.”

When is I’m A Celebrity back on ITV?

There’s more jungle drama to come when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Thursday, November 19.

Viewers can tune in from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX to catch the latest action from camp.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers accuse the show of giving Chloe Burrows ‘bigger portions’ during eating trial with Wayne Rooney

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