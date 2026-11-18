Ade Adepitan has revealed why his parents brought him to Britain while his baby sister stayed in Nigeria as he opened up about his polio battle.

Speaking to Claire Sweeney on I’m A Celebrity on Tuesday (November 17), the broadcaster and paralympian recalled his family’s difficult choice.

Ade said his parents couldn’t afford to bring both children. He explained that his parents chose him because children with polio had such a low life expectancy.

Ade Adepitan opened up to Claire Sweeney on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Ade Adepitan recalls childhood polio diagnosis

Ade said he contracted polio in Nigeria at 15 months old, days before another vaccination dose was due.

He recalled receiving two doses before developing a fever shortly before his third appointment. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed polio, he said.

The viral infection damaged his nervous system and caused paralysis in his left leg. It left him with only partial use of his right leg.

Reflecting on how close he had been to that appointment, Ade told Claire: “It could have been completely different. But these things happen.”

He moved from Lagos to the UK aged three. But knowing his sister had stayed behind shaped how he approached his own future.

Ade told Claire he felt he needed to succeed, describing himself as “the chosen one”.

Ade said that his sister was eventually able to come over to the UK after 10 years. He said: “That was really emotional. It was really nice for my parents.”

Ade Adepitan wants to challenge perceptions in the jungle

The conversation also touched on independence and the assumptions people make about wheelchair users.

Ahead of the series, camp adaptations included widened paths, wheelchair parking bays and a stairlift to the jungle shower.

Ade recalled beginning to use a wheelchair at around 12. An experienced wheelchair user had advised him against getting push handles because strangers might take that as an invitation.

He told Claire: “I’ve had people just randomly try and push me across the road. It’s that whole invasion of personal space.”

Ade said his parents had to leave his sister behind when they brought him to the UK (Credit: ITV)

Ade Adepitan praises his campmates

He also praised his campmates for how they had treated him. And he explained that taking on the jungle was a chance to “prove people wrong”.

Claire offered her encouragement, telling him: “I think it’s brilliant you’re doing this.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Ade returned to the sacrifices behind his journey.

“It’s important to honour my parents, because they gave up everything for us,” he said.

Over on X, viewers praised Ade for sharing his inspirational story.

One person said: “Every time I hear Ade’s story my heart breaks for his parents. That must’ve been such an awful decision to make.”

Another wrote: “Hearing Ade’s story was heartbreaking and wholesome all at once.”

A third added: “Quite emotional listening to Ade’s story. Bless him.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 viewers threaten to launch petition over show’s start time

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday, November 18 at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

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