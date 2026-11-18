Amanda Holden revealed her underwear through a black lace dress at Global’s Make Some Noise Night charity gala.

The 55-year-old posed for photographers in the see-through outfit on Tuesday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was on a celebrity guest list that included Vicky Pattison, Olly Murs and Mark Wright.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden’s cheeky Instagram preview before charity gala

Amanda had given her Instagram followers an early look at the ensemble before making her appearance on the red carpet.

She shared a photograph of herself wearing the dress before heading out to the fundraising event.

Her caption gave the charity occasion a playful nod, with a joke about just how much the outfit revealed.

She wrote: “Giving generously… just not leaving too much to the imagination!!”

At the gala, Amanda showed off the close-fitting design as she posed for the waiting photographers.

Vicky Pattison joins Amanda Holden at the gala

Vicky Pattison chose a different colour for her evening look, stepping onto the red carpet in a pink gown.

Olly Murs and former TOWIE star Mark Wright were also pictured at the charity event.

Olly, 42, and Mark, 39, both wore suits as they posed together for photographs on the red carpet.

Amanda Holden looked incredible in a lace dress for the event this week (Credit: Photo by Matt Crossick/Shutterstock for Global)

Amanda Holden’s revealing Britain’s Got Talent outfits

Amanda’s latest sheer look follows another revealing gown she wore on Britain’s Got Talent earlier in 2026.

In March, she said she had yet to decide what to wear for the show’s live broadcasts.

She teased: “But of course, there’ll be side boob and leg, anything else that I can get out.”

For the final, she opted for a lemon-yellow Saint Hendrix gown, which drew mixed reactions from viewers.

Fans were stunned by Amanda’s latest lace look and gushed on Instagram. One person said: “Looking utterly stunning Amanda.”

Another wrote: “Wow you look amazing.”

Someone else commented: “Just picking my jaw up off of the floor… UNREAL.”

Read more: ‘Stunning’ Amanda Holden, 55, looks ‘so fit’ in yellow bikini beach snapshots: ‘You must work so hard to look that good’

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