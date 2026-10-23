‘Stunning’ Amanda Holden, 55, looks ‘so fit’ in yellow bikini beach snapshots: ‘You must work so hard to look that good’

Amanda Holden has shared yellow bikini photos from Abu Dhabi, joking that she has escaped Britain’s stormy weather.

The presenter was enjoying a couple’s trip with her husband Chris Hughes, 54, who had taken on camera duties.

In her caption, Amanda teased about swapping Britain’s unsettled weather for sunshine: “Apparently Britain has gone with the wind!! I’ve gone with the sunshine. Love Abu Dhabi, Just me and Chris!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden shares yellow bikini beach look

For her Abu Dhabi photos, Amanda, 55, paired a yellow string bikini with a matching cheesecloth shirt. Both pieces were from designer Melissa Odabash.

Her sunny update arrived on Friday, October 23, as Storm Austen brought strong winds and heavy rain to Britain.

MailOnline reported school closures, power cuts and cancellations affecting trains and flights.

Her followers were quick to praise the stunning look, with one user writing: “This set is so pretty on you.”

“Wish I was there with you,” another person shared.

“Sorry but you look stunning!!!! You must work so hard to look that good x,” a third remarked.

“Look absolutely gorgeous and that body is stunning, beautiful and so fit,” a fourth said.

Amanda’s followers praised her new beach looks (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda Holden’s reported beauty business plans

Away from the beach, the Britain’s Got Talent judge has also been linked to a potential new business venture.

The Sun reported last month that Amanda had applied to the Intellectual Property Office to trademark her name.

The application covers use on beauty products and a website, along with cosmetics and perfumes. It relates to potential future use, rather than confirming that a beauty range is launching.

Amanda already has a homeware collection and works as an ambassador for Sam Faiers’ brand Revive Collagen.

Beauty and wellness is an area where other celebrities have already established businesses. Gwyneth Paltrow has Goop, while Holly Willoughby has launched Wylde Moon.

Read more: Amanda Holden, 55, tearful as she celebrates wholesome news: ‘A pretty magical day in the universe’

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